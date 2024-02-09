CRKD unveils NEO S Wireless Collectible Controller for Nintendo Switch, PC, mobile devices, and Smart TVs

Today, CRKD unveils the NEO S Wireless Collectible Controller. The NEO S is designed for gamers who appreciate both the nostalgia of classic gaming and the demands of contemporary game mechanics. It stands out for its compatibility across multiple platforms, including Nintendo Switch, PC, mobile devices, and Smart TVs, thanks to its use of Bluetooth.

Featuring nine unique designs, with three Special Editions crafted by the esteemed controller artist POPeART, the NEO S essentially pulls double duty. It positions itself as both a functional gaming tool and a collectible item of art.

The NEO S is equipped with Hall Effect Thumbsticks and adjustable actuation Hall Sensor Triggers, enhancing precision and personalization in gameplay. The inclusion of Remappable Back Buttons and a quick-swap system for Stick Tops introduces a new level of customization and durability. Additionally, the NEO S boasts motion control compatibility for Switch games, adjustable vibration, a “No Deadzone” mode.

Available for pre-order exclusively through CRKD.gg for $49.99, the NEO S Wireless Collectible Controller will begin shipping April 2024. And as an added bonus, in an effort to bridge digital and physical gaming collections, the NEO S is integrated with the CRKD True Collection System App, enabling users to register their controllers, access product details, and personalize settings.


