Google Bard becomes Gemini and adds a mobile app

Google's chat-based AI tool Bard, launched last year, has been rebranded as Gemini. Google says that this is the most capable of its AI tools to date. So what does the change from poet to star sign deliver?

The Gemini Pro 1.0 model is available in over 40 languages and more than 230 countries and territories. Thee are also two new additions -- Gemini Advanced and a mobile app-- to make it easier to collaborate with Google AI.

Gemini Advanced offers access to Ultra 1.0, which Google says is its largest and most capable state-of-the-art AI model. However, Advanced is only available as part of the Google One AI Premium Plan for $19.99 a month, though there's a two-month free trial on offer.

Sissie Hsiao, vice president and general manager, Gemini experiences and Google Assistant writes on the company's blog, "With our Ultra 1.0 model, Gemini Advanced is far more capable at highly complex tasks like coding, logical reasoning, following nuanced instructions and collaborating on creative projects. Gemini Advanced not only allows you to have longer, more detailed conversations; it also better understands the context from your previous prompts."

There's also a new mobile app for Android and Gemini is available in the Google app on iOS. This allows users to type, talk or add an image for any kind of help while on the go. For example, you can take a picture of a flat tire and ask for instructions on how to change it, or generate a custom image for a party invitation, or ask for help writing a difficult text message.

On Android, Gemini is available through the app or via the normal Google Assistant function and 'Hey Google' voice commands. On iOS, access will be via a Gemini toggle on the Google app.

Gemini begins rolling out on Android and iOS phones in the US in English starting today, and will be fully available in the coming weeks. Beginning next week, you'll be able to access it in more locations in English, and in Japanese and Korean, with more countries and languages to follow.

You can try Gemini out for yourself on the links above or read more about it on the Google blog.

