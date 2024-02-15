Microsoft Build 2024 confirmed for May, with 'AI, Copilots, and more' for developers

Microsoft has confirmed the dates and location of this year's Build conference for developers. The event will be held from May 21 to 23 in the Seattle Convention Center's Summit building, and it may be a chance for everyone to learn more about not only the future of Windows 11, but also the upcoming Windows 12.

Like last year, Microsoft Build 2024 is an in-person event, although online attendance is also possible. So far, Microsoft is promising "AI, Copilots, and more for Developers" and while there are no firm details of precisely what to expect, it is possible to sign up to be notified when registration opens.

That there is a focus on AI in general -- and Copilots more specifically -- should come as no surprise to anyone, as these have very much been at the top of Microsoft's list of priorities for a while now.

The company says that the event will give attendees the chance to "learn from experts, get hands-on with AI, and make connections with peers, Microsoft engineers, and industry leaders".

Posting on X via its Microsoft Developer account, the company says:

❤️ Microsoft Build loves developers! Here's a reminder of your upcoming OOO to make sure you don't miss out on all the developer love! 🔔 https://t.co/BJU6UgBElm #MSBuild pic.twitter.com/q9yRJfyWIe — Microsoft Developer (@msdev) February 14, 2024

More details are available here, and it is possible to sign up for registration information here.