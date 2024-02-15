Microsoft Build 2024 confirmed for May, with 'AI, Copilots, and more' for developers

No Comments
Microsoft Build 2024

Microsoft has confirmed the dates and location of this year's Build conference for developers. The event will be held from May 21 to 23 in the Seattle Convention Center's Summit building, and it may be a chance for everyone to learn more about not only the future of Windows 11, but also the upcoming Windows 12.

Like last year, Microsoft Build 2024 is an in-person event, although online attendance is also possible. So far, Microsoft is promising "AI, Copilots, and more for Developers" and while there are no firm details of precisely what to expect, it is possible to sign up to be notified when registration opens.

See also:

That there is a focus on AI in general -- and Copilots more specifically -- should come as no surprise to anyone, as these have very much been at the top of Microsoft's list of priorities for a while now.

The company says that the event will give attendees the chance to "learn from experts, get hands-on with AI, and make connections with peers, Microsoft engineers, and industry leaders".

Posting on X via its Microsoft Developer account, the company says:

More details are available here, and it is possible to sign up for registration information here.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Microsoft Build 2024 confirmed for May, with 'AI, Copilots, and more' for developers

Damn Small Linux 2024 returns to breathe new life into old computers -- a feat Microsoft's bloated Windows 11 can't achieve

Getting up close and personal: How hyper-personalization is driving the next generation of digital applications

The importance of security training in the zero trust era

Get 'Enterprise AI in the Cloud: A Practical Guide to Deploying End-to-End Machine Learning and ChatGPT Solutions' (worth $48.99) for FREE

Lexar launches Professional SL600 USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 portable SSD

Over half of gen AI inputs contain PII and sensitive data

Most Commented Stories

Windows XP 2024 Edition is everything Windows 11 should be

190 Comments

Ditch Microsoft Windows 11: SparkyLinux rolling 2024.01 emerges as the superior, cutting-edge alternative

147 Comments

Windows 7 returns with the stunning 2024 Edition

131 Comments

Transform Windows 10 or 11 into Windows 7 or Vista with a single command

72 Comments

Microsoft wants you to know how easy it is to switch to Windows 11

68 Comments

Escape the death grip of Windows 11 and embrace Linux: Nitrux 3.3.0 unveils a world beyond Microsoft's boundaries

55 Comments

Linux goes nuclear: Fedora Atomic Desktops are here to nuke Microsoft Windows and Apple macOS into oblivion

33 Comments

Microsoft introduces much-needed changes to Windows 11 setup

28 Comments

© 1998-2024 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.