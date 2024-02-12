Microsoft warns of data loss risk in Windows 11 for Dev Drive users

No Comments
Windows 11 logo on a laptop

With the supposedly stable build of Windows 11 being problematic for many people, it is hardly surprising that there are more issues to be found in the Insider builds; it's pretty much a given. But not all problems are equal, and Microsoft has issued a warning about the latest release that could cause users to lose data.

The issue affects Windows 11 build 26052 which is available on both the Dev and Canary channels. Details of the cause of the problem have not been revealed, but Microsoft has released important information for anyone with a Dev Drive.

See also:

The company has issued a warning that Dev Drives will be broken if Insiders perform a rollback. Quite why a rollback should result in a broken Dev Drive is not clear, but Microsoft is stressing the importance of backing up data.

There is no mention of the issue being investigated or that there is a fix on the way, but it is hard to imagine that this is not the case.

In a note added to the initial set of release notes for Windows 11 build 26052, Microsoft says:

IMPORTANT NOTE FOR DEV DRIVE USERS: Insiders on Build 26052 who have Dev Drives and might need to rollback will need to back up their Dev Drives BEFORE rolling back as rolling back will cause Dev Drives to break and data on them to be lost.

In addition to this confirmed issue, there are also reports from users about problems even getting Windows 11 build 26052 to install. There are complaints about the update green-screening and also the appearance of error code 0XC1900101. On top of this, there are complaints about problems with Sysprep, but Microsoft is yet to acknowledge any of these additional issues.

Image credit: vadimrysev / depositphotos

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Why cyber risk assessment is critical to staying ahead of threats [Q&A]

Microsoft warns of data loss risk in Windows 11 for Dev Drive users

4 types of outages to avoid in 2024 (with cautionary tales from 2023)

Plugable offers discounts on USBC-HDMI8K cable and new stand line-up

Surprise! Kodi 20 'Nexus' gets an unexpected final release -- here's why you should install it

Windows 11: Even Notepad gets AI support

How to enable the new taskbar animation effects Microsoft has hidden in Windows 11

Most Commented Stories

Windows XP 2024 Edition is everything Windows 11 should be

190 Comments

Ditch Microsoft Windows 11: SparkyLinux rolling 2024.01 emerges as the superior, cutting-edge alternative

147 Comments

Windows 7 returns with the stunning 2024 Edition

131 Comments

The 'revolutionary' Windows 12 is the Microsoft operating system we need!

91 Comments

Transform Windows 10 or 11 into Windows 7 or Vista with a single command

72 Comments

Microsoft wants you to know how easy it is to switch to Windows 11

68 Comments

Escape the death grip of Windows 11 and embrace Linux: Nitrux 3.3.0 unveils a world beyond Microsoft's boundaries

54 Comments

Linux goes nuclear: Fedora Atomic Desktops are here to nuke Microsoft Windows and Apple macOS into oblivion

31 Comments

© 1998-2024 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.