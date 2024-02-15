Roku surpasses 80 million active accounts

Roku has achieved a significant milestone, boasting over 80 million active accounts worldwide! This achievement highlights the shifting consumer preference towards streaming, with Roku being at the forefront of this transformation.

In an unprecedented feat, Roku users streamed more than 100 billion hours of content in 2023, averaging a record 4.1 hours per day per account in the fourth quarter. In the United States, Roku's active account base now surpasses the combined subscribers of the six largest traditional pay-TV providers.

Roku's Founder and CEO, Anthony Wood, expressed pride in the company's position as the leading TV streaming platform, stating, "In a world where one day all TV will be streamed, we’re immensely proud to be the programmer of the home screen for more than 80 million active accounts around the globe, connecting people directly to what they love to watch."

2023 was a year of expansion for Roku, with the launch of its own line of TVs and the growth of the Roku TV licensing program to include over 30 partners. The platform also introduced user experience updates, new features, and content discovery tools like the Sports Experience, What to Watch, All Things Food, and All Things Home in select markets.

Roku's mission is to be the global TV streaming platform that connects and benefits the entire TV ecosystem, from content partners to advertisers. With its leading position in the U.S. and Mexico by hours streamed and its status as the #1 selling TV operating system in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico in Q4 2023, Roku is well on its way to achieving this goal.