Roku surpasses 80 million active accounts

No Comments

Roku has achieved a significant milestone, boasting over 80 million active accounts worldwide! This achievement highlights the shifting consumer preference towards streaming, with Roku being at the forefront of this transformation.

In an unprecedented feat, Roku users streamed more than 100 billion hours of content in 2023, averaging a record 4.1 hours per day per account in the fourth quarter. In the United States, Roku's active account base now surpasses the combined subscribers of the six largest traditional pay-TV providers.

Roku's Founder and CEO, Anthony Wood, expressed pride in the company's position as the leading TV streaming platform, stating, "In a world where one day all TV will be streamed, we’re immensely proud to be the programmer of the home screen for more than 80 million active accounts around the globe, connecting people directly to what they love to watch."

2023 was a year of expansion for Roku, with the launch of its own line of TVs and the growth of the Roku TV licensing program to include over 30 partners. The platform also introduced user experience updates, new features, and content discovery tools like the Sports Experience, What to Watch, All Things Food, and All Things Home in select markets.

Roku's mission is to be the global TV streaming platform that connects and benefits the entire TV ecosystem, from content partners to advertisers. With its leading position in the U.S. and Mexico by hours streamed and its status as the #1 selling TV operating system in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico in Q4 2023, Roku is well on its way to achieving this goal.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Lenovo collaborates with Anaconda to elevate ThinkStation and ThinkPad workstations for AI and ML advancements

Roku surpasses 80 million active accounts

Leveraging threat intelligence for regulatory compliance

Putting a value on open source -- how much is free software worth?

Can Linux run on Nintendo’s ancient NES game console? Someone decided to try

Ransomware declined in January -- but don't celebrate just yet

Forest outages risk axing enterprise AD systems

Most Commented Stories

Windows XP 2024 Edition is everything Windows 11 should be

191 Comments

Ditch Microsoft Windows 11: SparkyLinux rolling 2024.01 emerges as the superior, cutting-edge alternative

147 Comments

Windows 7 returns with the stunning 2024 Edition

131 Comments

Transform Windows 10 or 11 into Windows 7 or Vista with a single command

72 Comments

Microsoft wants you to know how easy it is to switch to Windows 11

68 Comments

Escape the death grip of Windows 11 and embrace Linux: Nitrux 3.3.0 unveils a world beyond Microsoft's boundaries

55 Comments

Linux goes nuclear: Fedora Atomic Desktops are here to nuke Microsoft Windows and Apple macOS into oblivion

33 Comments

Microsoft introduces much-needed changes to Windows 11 setup

28 Comments

© 1998-2024 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.