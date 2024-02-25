Xiaomi 14 and 14 Ultra Android phones launch with Leica Summilux optics

Xiaomi has officially launched its latest flagship smartphones globally. The Xiaomi 14 Series, which is comprised of the 14 and 14 Ultra, highlights the company’s collaboration with Leica. You see, both devices feature advanced Leica Summilux optics for superior mobile imaging.

The Xiaomi 14 Ultra stands out with its professional quad-camera setup, offering a range of focal lengths from 12mm to 120mm. It supports 8K 30fps video shooting across all four cameras and introduces a new Movie mode for a professional videography experience.

The Xiaomi 14, designed as a compact daily companion, features a triple-camera configuration and a 6.36" CrystalRes AMOLED 1.5K screen. Both Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Ultra are powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform, offering significant performance boosts and enhanced cooling technology.

Notable specifications can be seen below.

  Xiaomi 14 Xiaomi 14 Ultra
Dimensions 152.8mm x 71.5mm x 8.2mm 161.4mm x 75.3mm x 9.2mm
Weight 193g 219.8g
Front Material Corning Gorilla Glass Victus Xiaomi Shield Glass
Back Material 3D curved glass Xiaomi nano-tech vegan leather
Water Resistance IP68 IP68
Colors Black, White, Jade Green Black, White
Rear Camera LEICA VARIO-SUMMILUX 1:1.6-2.2/14-75 ASPH., 50MP wide, 75mm f/2.0 Leica floating telephoto, 14mm f/2.2 Leica ultra-wide LEICA VARIO-SUMMILUX 1:1.63-2.5/12-120 ASPH., 50MP wide, 75mm f/1.8 Leica floating telephoto, 120mm f/2.5 Leica periscope, 12mm f/1.8 Leica ultra-wide
Front Camera 32MP in-display, f/2.0 32MP in-display, f/2.0
Display 120Hz LTPO 6.36" AMOLED, 2670 x 1200, 460 ppi 120Hz WQHD+ 6.73" AMOLED, 3200 x 1440, 522 ppi
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform
Storage 12GB+256GB, 12GB+512GB 16GB+512GB
Battery & Charging 4610mAh, 90W HyperCharge, 50W wireless HyperCharge 5000mAh, 90W HyperCharge, 80W wireless HyperCharge
Audio

Stereo speakers, 4-MIC Array, Dolby Atmos

 Stereo speakers, 4-MIC array, Dolby Atmos
Connectivity Dual SIM, Wi-Fi 7, NFC, Bluetooth 5.4, 5G Dual SIM, Wi-Fi 7, NFC, Bluetooth 5.4, 5G

Pricing for the Xiaomi 14 starts from EUR 999, while the Xiaomi 14 Ultra starts from EUR 1499. A special Xiaomi 14 Ultra Photography Kit is available separately starting from EUR 199. Both the Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Ultra will include 4 generations of Android OS upgrades and 5 years of security patches.

