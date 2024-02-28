Get 'Python Deep Learning -- Third Edition' (worth $39.99) for FREE

The field of deep learning has developed rapidly recently and today covers a broad range of applications.

This makes it challenging to navigate and hard to understand without solid foundations. Python Deep Learning will guide you from the basics of neural networks to the state-of-the-art large language models in use today.

The first part of the book introduces the main machine learning concepts and paradigms. It covers the mathematical foundations, the structure, and the training algorithms of neural networks and dives into the essence of deep learning.

The second part of the book introduces convolutional networks for computer vision. We’ll learn how to solve image classification, object detection, instance segmentation, and image generation tasks.

The third part focuses on the attention mechanism and transformers -- the core network architecture of large language models. We’ll discuss new types of advanced tasks they can solve, such as chatbots and text-to-image generation.

By the end of this book, you’ll have a thorough understanding of the inner workings of deep neural networks. You'll have the ability to develop new models and adapt existing ones to solve your tasks. You’ll also have sufficient understanding to continue your research and stay up to date with the latest advancements in the field.

Python Deep Learning, from Packt, usually retails for $39.99 but BetaNews readers can get it entirely free for a limited time.

All you must do to get your copy for free is go here, enter the required details, and click the Download button.

The offer expires on March 13, so act fast.