Get 'Electronics All-in-One For Dummies, 3rd Edition' (worth $25) for FREE

If you're looking for a new hobby that's tons of fun -- and practical to boot -- electronics might be right up your alley. And getting started has never been easier!

In Electronics All-in-One For Dummies, you'll find a plethora of helpful information, from tinkering with basic electronic components to more advanced subjects like working with digital electronics and Arduino microprocessors.

SEE ALSO: Get 'Python Deep Learning -- Third Edition' (worth $39.99) for FREE

Whether you're just getting started and trying to learn the difference between a circuit board and a breadboard, or you've got a handle on the fundamentals and are looking to get to the next level of electronics mastery, this book has the tools, techniques, and step-by-step guides you need to achieve your goals -- and have a blast doing it!

You'll learn:

Critical safety tips and strategies to keep yourself and your environment protected while you work

Useful schematics for everyday devices you can put to work immediately, like animated holiday lights and animatronic prop controllers

How to work with alternating current, direct current, analog, digital, and car electronics, as well as Raspberry Pi technologies

Perfect for anyone who's ever looked at a circuit board and thought to themselves, "I wonder how that works?", Electronics All-in-One For Dummies is your go-to guide to getting a grip on some of the coolest electronic technologies on the market.

Open up a world of electronic possibilities with the easiest "how-to" guide available today.

Electronics All-in-One For Dummies, from Wiley, usually retails for $25 but BetaNews readers can get it entirely free for a limited time.

All you must do to get your copy for free is go here, enter the required details, and click the Download button.

The offer expires on March 12, so act fast.