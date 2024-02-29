Proton Pass password manager app for Windows launches with offline mode -- macOS and Linux versions on the way

No Comments

Proton, the privacy and security company, has launched Proton Pass for Windows -- a new standalone desktop application that extends its secure password management beyond the web browser. Proton Pass offers an enhanced user experience by integrating more seamlessly with the Windows operating system, allowing smoother management of passwords and encrypted login information.

One of the key features of this new application is its offline mode, available to Proton Pass Plus and Unlimited users. This mode ensures access to information anytime, without needing an Internet connection, and is secured with Argon2 encryption, known for its robust defense against brute-force attacks.

The application is open-source and independently audited, ensuring transparency and a robust security foundation. Proton has also committed to launching macOS and Linux support later this year, furthering its cross-platform commitment.

Son Nguyen, Product Lead for Proton Pass, emphasized the importance of offline support, stating, "Even in today's highly connected world, offline support is still necessary. The Proton Pass desktop app for Windows lets you access all of your credentials without a browser or internet access, which has been requested by Proton Pass for Business customers."

Proton Pass for Windows is available for download immediately here.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

DDoS attacks against web apps and APIs surge

Proton Pass password manager app for Windows launches with offline mode -- macOS and Linux versions on the way

Microsoft is badgering even more Windows 10 users to upgrade to Windows 11

Google finally brings glanceable directions to Google Maps a year after announcing the feature

Microsoft quietly extends the availability of Windows 11 22H2 updates

Can you really go net zero without sustainable IT?  

Why culture could be the missing link in private equity's data challenges

Most Commented Stories

Windows 7 returns with the stunning 2024 Edition

135 Comments

Windows 12 Mobile is everything a phone operating system should be

90 Comments

Transform Windows 10 or 11 into Windows 7 or Vista with a single command

76 Comments

Escape the death grip of Windows 11 and embrace Linux: Nitrux 3.3.0 unveils a world beyond Microsoft's boundaries

63 Comments

Linux goes nuclear: Fedora Atomic Desktops are here to nuke Microsoft Windows and Apple macOS into oblivion

34 Comments

Windows 12 Gaming Edition is the Microsoft operating system gamers need!

24 Comments

Google thinks ChromeOS Flex could replace Windows 10 or Windows 11 on your PC, or even macOS on your Mac

22 Comments

Breaking Bitlocker: Watch Microsoft's Windows disk encryption being bypassed in just 43 seconds

20 Comments

© 1998-2024 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.