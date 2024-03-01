2024 Call for Code aims to harness gen AI to improve equality

No Comments

This week IBM, along with charitable partner United Nations Human Rights, and program affiliate the Linux Foundation, launches its 2024 Call for Code Global Challenge with the aim of encouraging developers to use generative AI technology to create solutions that improve equitable access to resources and opportunities for historically underserved and vulnerable people.

Participants will have access to a trial version of watsonx, IBM's AI and data platform with AI Assistants, as well as IBM Cloud technology and developer-friendly training and resources to help teams develop their solutions.

"Necessities like clean water, safe affordable housing, and opportunities in education and fair government representation are not equally available to all people. Climate change exacerbates these challenges in underserved communities’ whose resources are often strained and inadequate," says David Clark, founder and CEO of Call for Code. "With generative AI technology like watsonx, the developer community has a powerful tool to help tackle these issues, in order to help reduce inequality and improve people’s lives around the world."

Using a trial version of IBM watsonx, which is designed with principles of transparency, responsibility and governance, and IBM's hybrid cloud platform, developers will produce solutions to help address equitable access issues in areas such as effective climate change policies and protections; affordable and clean energy; clean water and awareness of water quality; leadership and income opportunities; safe and affordable housing; representation; technology; and quality education.

"What makes Call for Code such a dynamic developer challenge is its ability to rally and inspire students, developers, and problem-solvers from universities and companies around the world to use AI and other technology to help address some of society’s most pressing issues," says Savio Rodrigues, vice president, ecosystem engineering and developer advocacy at IBM. "This year, participants can build with IBM watsonx to help power their solutions, and will also have access to IBM mentors and free courses in generative AI, to help ensure they are able to create the most impactful submissions."

The 2024 challenge will feature a single round, which opens on March 8th with submissions due by October 17th. A Grand Prize winner will be awarded $50,000 and solution implementation support from the Call for Code ecosystem. The first runner-up will win $25,000 and the second runner-up will receive $10,000.

Universities around the world are helping promote Call for Code in the classroom and are working to support and co-host Call for Code events throughout the year. The top-scoring team comprised entirely of university students will also earn a $30,000 grant to be awarded to their school or shared by up to five schools represented by the team members.

You can find out how to get involved on the Call for Code site.

Image Credit: Monkey Business Images/Dreamstime.com

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

2024 Call for Code aims to harness gen AI to improve equality

Best Windows apps this week

OpenTelemetry -- what is it and why does it matter? [Q&A]

Microsoft releases KB5034843 update for Windows 10, adding new social sharing options

Microsoft brings USB 80Gbps support to Windows 11, plus important fixes and mobile changes, with KB5034848 update

Meta is deprecating Facebook News in the US and Australia, as it has done in Europe

Linux users beware: New Bifrost malware variant poses imminent threat

Most Commented Stories

Windows 7 returns with the stunning 2024 Edition

135 Comments

Windows 12 Mobile is everything a phone operating system should be

90 Comments

Transform Windows 10 or 11 into Windows 7 or Vista with a single command

77 Comments

Escape the death grip of Windows 11 and embrace Linux: Nitrux 3.3.0 unveils a world beyond Microsoft's boundaries

63 Comments

Linux goes nuclear: Fedora Atomic Desktops are here to nuke Microsoft Windows and Apple macOS into oblivion

34 Comments

Windows 12 Gaming Edition is the Microsoft operating system gamers need!

24 Comments

Google thinks ChromeOS Flex could replace Windows 10 or Windows 11 on your PC, or even macOS on your Mac

22 Comments

Breaking Bitlocker: Watch Microsoft's Windows disk encryption being bypassed in just 43 seconds

20 Comments

© 1998-2024 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.