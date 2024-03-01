Best Windows apps this week

Five-hundred-and-eighty-four in a series. Welcome to this week's overview of the best apps, games and extensions released for Windows 10 and 11 on the Microsoft Store and elsewhere in the past seven days.

Microsoft will show Windows 11 upgrade prompts to more Windows 10 devices. After pushing another round of prompts to home users, it is now pushing them to domain-joined devices that are not managed.

The February preview update for Windows 11 introduces new features, including new Copilot capabilities.

WinRAR 7.0

WinRAR 7.0 is a major update. The update for the archive manager improves working with dictionary sizes. These can now be larger and are less limited in size in general. Larger dictionaries may improve the compression ratio at the expense of memory use, while compressing or decompressing, and performance.

Note that previous versions of WinRAR cannot extract archives created with new dictionary sizes, as these do not support them.

Vivaldi 6.6

source: Vivaldi Technologies

The latest Vivaldi browser release introduces several meaningful changes. A new website permissions management page lists all custom website permissions on a single page, improving manageability in the process.

Other improvements include extensions support for web panels, advanced search parameters for the built-in email client, faster and better translations, and new import and export options for the features notes and reading list.

