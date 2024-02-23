Best Windows apps this week

Five-hundred-and-eighty-three in a series. Welcome to this week's overview of the best apps, games and extensions released for Windows 10 and 11 on the Microsoft Store and elsewhere in the past seven days.

If you still run older versions of Windows 11, you may be upgraded automatically and without any say in the matter. It is still a mystery why Microsoft is not revealing the name of the next feature update for Windows 11. It could be the Windows 11 2024 Update.

Discounts this week

The following list is a selection of the best deals. Make sure you check out the Store for all offers.

Some apps are discounted for more than one week. Only new apps and games are listed below. Check out the previous post in the series for past offers that may still be valid.

New or notably improved Windows apps

Brave Browser 1.63

The new version of Brave improves Brave Leo, the integrated AI. Brave Leo may access PDF and Google Docs content now.

Other improvements include a new custom sort option for bookmarks in the side panel, moving vertical tabs to the right side of the interface, and to sync saved tab groups across devices.

NVIDIA App (Beta)

NVIDIA announced the availability of the new NVIDIA app. This new application unifies and modernizes NVIDIA's classic programs, including NVIDIA Control Panel, GeForce Experience, and RTX Experience.

The app is available as beta at the time of writing. NVIDIA claims that the new app will make it easier to install the latest drivers, to optimize performance, and use other features, including NVIDIA ShadowPlay.