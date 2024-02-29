Microsoft makes Copilot in Windows 11 more useful with new capabilities and plugins

No Comments
Copilot

Continuing to go all-in on artificial intelligence, Microsoft has announced a series of new features for its Windows 11 AI assistant. The company has announced the capabilities for Copilot as well as introducing new plugins for even more options.

The arrival of new plugins from the like of OpenTable, Shopify and Kayak helps to transform Copilot into something even more useful than it has been so far. It means that the assistant can be used to book restaurant tables as well as suggesting menus for home dining. On top of these plugin-driven additions, Copilot is also gaining new features so it can display system information on demand, and be used to control accessibility features.

See also:

Some of the new things for Copilot are available starting today, but for others there will be a little bit of a wait. The new OpenTable plugin for making restaurant reservations is available immediately, but Microsoft says that "over the next month, we will be adding new ways to connect and get things done from partners like Shopify, Klarna and Kayak".

Other Copilot enhancements see the assistant's tight integration into Windows 11 being put to good use. New skills mean that, from late March, it will be possible to use Copilot to change various settings and access various pieces of system information. Microsoft shares the following list:

Settings:
- Turn on/off battery saver
- Show device information
- Show system information
- Show battery information
- Open storage page

Accessibility:
- Launch Live Captions
- Launch Narrator
- Launch Screen Magnifier
- Open Voice Access page
- Open Text size page
- Open contrast themes page
- Launch Voice input

Device information
- Show available Wi-Fi network
- Display IP Address
- Show Available Storage space
- Empty Recycle Bin

Once these have rolled out, you can use these skills via a type prompt in Copilot, such as "enable battery saver" or "turn off battery saver"; Copilot will take the appropriate action and confirm completion.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Microsoft announces a cornucopia of Windows 11 improvements, including AI audio and photo tools, widget enhancement and more

Microsoft makes Copilot in Windows 11 more useful with new capabilities and plugins

Get 'Electronics All-in-One For Dummies, 3rd Edition' (worth $25) for FREE

OnlyOffice 8.0 provides a slick, yet lightweight, alternative to Microsoft Office and LibreOffice

Cybersecurity staff perform multiple different roles

New platform improves visibility across attack surfaces

In-house apps cause breaches at 92 percent of companies

Most Commented Stories

Windows 7 returns with the stunning 2024 Edition

135 Comments

Windows 12 Mobile is everything a phone operating system should be

90 Comments

Transform Windows 10 or 11 into Windows 7 or Vista with a single command

77 Comments

Escape the death grip of Windows 11 and embrace Linux: Nitrux 3.3.0 unveils a world beyond Microsoft's boundaries

63 Comments

Linux goes nuclear: Fedora Atomic Desktops are here to nuke Microsoft Windows and Apple macOS into oblivion

34 Comments

Windows 12 Gaming Edition is the Microsoft operating system gamers need!

24 Comments

Google thinks ChromeOS Flex could replace Windows 10 or Windows 11 on your PC, or even macOS on your Mac

22 Comments

Breaking Bitlocker: Watch Microsoft's Windows disk encryption being bypassed in just 43 seconds

20 Comments

© 1998-2024 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.