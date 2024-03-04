Zyxel Networks launches NWA130BE BE11000 Wi-Fi 7 Triple-Radio NebulaFlex Access Point

Zyxel Networks has launched the NWA130BE BE11000 Wi-Fi 7 Triple-Radio NebulaFlex Access Point. This new product offers an economical option for small- and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) that require the advantages of tri-band Wi-Fi 7 technology in a 2x2 access point format.

The NWA130BE is engineered for simple deployment and flexible management, allowing for operation as either a standalone or cloud-managed device. This feature makes it a suitable choice for SMBs looking to enhance their existing networks with the high speeds, low latency, and reliability provided by Wi-Fi 7 technology.

Equipped with a tri-band BE11000 architecture and a Qualcomm quad-core CPU, the NWA130BE supports all three frequency bands – 2.4GHz, 5GHz, and 6GHZ. It offers extra-wide 320MHz channels, doubling the bandwidth capacity of WiFi 6 and delivering speeds up to 11Gbps. The access point also utilizes 4K QAM and Multi-Link Operation (MLO) to increase peak data rates by up to 20 percent and decrease latency, ensuring a superior Wi-Fi experience.

Key benefits and features of the NWA130BE include Multiple Link Operation (MLO), which enables client devices to transmit and receive data concurrently through various frequency bands and channels. This significantly enhances data throughput, reduces latency, and improves reliability. The access point also features an RF-first design with advanced RF filters to eliminate interference between bands and ensure seamless coexistence with 4G/5G cellular networks. Its rectangular housing enhances isolation between antennas, improving network performance in crowded environments.

The NWA130BE supports NebulaFlex, allowing for easy deployment and management in standalone or cloud-managed modes. This flexibility enables administrators to adapt to changing network requirements while protecting existing investments in wireless technology. The access point is equipped with dual 2.5G Ethernet ports, facilitating the seamless addition of WiFi 7 to existing networks using affordable 2.5G multi-gigabit switches. It also supports standard 802.3at PoE, simplifying power requirements.

Nebula’s AI-powered Wi-Fi Aid and Wireless Health features automatically diagnose and resolve common Wi-Fi issues, saving administrators time on troubleshooting. Connect and Protect Plus (CNP+) enhances security at the access point, securing the wireless edge where most user traffic enters the network.

The NWA130BE BE11000 (WiFi 7) Triple-Radio NebulaFlex Access Point can be purchased from Amazon here immediately for just $250.

