Microsoft is giving click-free access to Copilot in Windows 11

It is no secret that Microsoft has jumped wholeheartedly onto the AI bandwagon, and its Copilot assistant is an important part of this.

Copilot is still in preview, but it has already undergone major work since it first appeared, and now Microsoft is trying to encourage people to use it by making it even easier to access. If clicking a mouse button has been standing between you and a fix of AI-powered assistance, you'll be pleased to hear that click-free access is rolling out to Windows 11 users.

In a UX update that brings Copilot in line with widgets in Windows 11, Microsoft is gradually rolling out a new "hover experience" to users. This is something that it currently undergoing testing and is limited to Windows Insiders signed up to the Beta Channel

While not a major update, it is a change that removes a minor element of friction and simultaneously creates a more uniform experience. Microsoft says of the tweak:

We are trying out a new hover experience for Copilot in Windows. When you move your mouse cursor over the Copilot icon on the taskbar, it will open the Copilot pane. The Copilot pane will close unless interacted with after it opens. This will begin rolling out slowly over the next few weeks to Windows Insiders in the Beta Channel.

This is the only change of particular note in this latest Windows 11 beta release (Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22635.3276), although there are also numerous fixes as Microsoft details here.

