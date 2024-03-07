PNY announces fast and rugged RP60 USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 Type-C SSD

PNY has announced the all-new RP60 portable solid state drive, featuring USB 3.2 Gen 2x2. Key features of this SSD include its rugged design, high-speed transfers, compact and portable form factor, USB Type-C connectivity, and data protection with the included Acronis True Image Data Protection software.

Thanks to its tough outer silicone shell, the RP60 is IP65 rated, offering water and dust resistance. It can withstand drops of up to 3 meters (9.8 ft), ensuring that your data remains secure and protected. The RP60 boasts impressive read/write speeds of up to 2,000 MB/s and 1,800 MB/s, respectively,

The RP60 portable SSD with USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 Type-C will be available in April 2024, with a 1TB model priced at $99.99 and a 2TB variant at $179.99. You will eventually be able to buy it here.

