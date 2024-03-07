PNY announces fast and rugged RP60 USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 Type-C SSD

No Comments

PNY has announced the all-new RP60 portable solid state drive, featuring USB 3.2 Gen 2x2. Key features of this SSD include its rugged design, high-speed transfers, compact and portable form factor, USB Type-C connectivity, and data protection with the included Acronis True Image Data Protection software.

Thanks to its tough outer silicone shell, the RP60 is IP65 rated, offering water and dust resistance. It can withstand drops of up to 3 meters (9.8 ft), ensuring that your data remains secure and protected. The RP60 boasts impressive read/write speeds of up to 2,000 MB/s and 1,800 MB/s, respectively,

The RP60 portable SSD with USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 Type-C will be available in April 2024, with a 1TB model priced at $99.99 and a 2TB variant at $179.99. You will eventually be able to buy it here.

Please note: Some of the above links may be affiliate links, meaning we, or our writers, may receive payment if you purchase one of these items (or other items) after clicking on them.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Nearly half of enterprises face increased cost due to poor IT asset data

Privacy Preserving Ads: Microsoft's plan to eliminate third-party cookies

Gunnar Optiks partners with Amazon Studios for Fallout-inspired glasses

PNY announces fast and rugged RP60 USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 Type-C SSD

Rising hyperscaler cloud costs prompt companies to take action

Zapier acquires Vowel team and launches AI automation service Zapier Central

Get 'Beginning Programming All-in-One For Dummies, 2nd Edition' (worth $17) for FREE

Most Commented Stories

Windows 12 Mobile is everything a phone operating system should be

91 Comments

Linux goes nuclear: Fedora Atomic Desktops are here to nuke Microsoft Windows and Apple macOS into oblivion

36 Comments

Windows 12 Gaming Edition is the Microsoft operating system gamers need!

26 Comments

Breathe new life into aging PCs: Tiny Core Linux 15.0 challenges Windows 11

22 Comments

Google thinks ChromeOS Flex could replace Windows 10 or Windows 11 on your PC, or even macOS on your Mac

22 Comments

KDE Plasma 6: Revolutionizing Linux desktop with far prettier and superior interface than Microsoft Windows 11

20 Comments

Breaking Bitlocker: Watch Microsoft's Windows disk encryption being bypassed in just 43 seconds

20 Comments

Xbox Insider Program: A decade of unpaid beta testing for Microsoft?

18 Comments

© 1998-2024 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.