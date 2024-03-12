Centralizing observability saves businesses time and money

Observability is key to allowing organizations to manage their systems effectively, helping improve performance, cut workloads and save money.

Grafana has released its latest Obervability Survey, based on responses from over 300 industry practitioners which shows that 70 percent of teams are using four or more observability technologies.

Tool sprawl is a problem with over 60 observability technologies currently in use and the volume of tools and data leads to complexity and overheads. It's not surprising therefore that 79 percent of those who have centralized their observability say they have saved time and money. Also 76 percent now say they have centralized observability compared to 70 percent last year.

Open source is becoming the standard, with 98 percent of respondents using tools like Prometheus or Open Telemetry and 40 percent using both. While there is excitement around the potential of AI to aid observability -- with anomaly detection top of user's wish lists -- it's use isn't widespread as yet.

Alongside the survey and ahead of KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Europe, held in Paris next week, Grafana is announcing enhancements to Kubernetes Monitoring in Grafana Cloud. These will make it easier to monitor Kubernetes clusters by allowing users to visualize and analyze key metrics related to Kubernetes environments, track resource usage, and gain insights into the behavior of their applications within Kubernetes. New updates offer seamless setup and deployment, quick and easy issue management, fine-grained cost monitoring, and more

"As Kubernetes becomes a de facto standard and organizations continue to mature in their observability strategy, integrating your infrastructure fleets with your observability platform becomes more powerful and necessary," says Tom Wilkie, Grafana Labs CTO and CNCF governing board member. "This is highlighted by the results of our 2024 Observability Survey, which shows the escalating importance of cost efficiency and the CNCF’s findings that Kubernetes adoption drove up costs for almost 50 percent of respondents. That’s why we’re focused on making it easy to get started with observability and Kubernetes monitoring with Grafana Cloud, including our generous forever free tier, to help customers understand the behavior of their infrastructure and improve resource utilization."

You can see the full survey report on the Grafana site.

Image credit: fuzzbones/depositphotos.com