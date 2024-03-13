Microsoft releases KB5035845 update for Windows 10, with security fixes, new Windows share features and more

Windows 10 users have a new security update to install in the form of the KB5035845 update. In addition to addressing a number of security issues, this mandatory update also kills the Windows Backup app for many people and introduces various other changes.

One of the most interesting additions to be found in the KB5035845 update are improvements to Windows share. There are also fixes for various issues in Windows 10 including Windows Hello problems.

Microsoft is using the KB5035845 update to address a number of security issues in Windows 10, including various remote code execution vulnerabilities. The update also includes some Europe-specific changes to bring Windows 10 in line with new DMA legislation.

Additionally, the update includes the improvements that were introduced in a preview version of the patch last month. Microsoft draws attention to the following highlights:

New! Using Windows share, you can now directly share URLs to apps like WhatsApp, Gmail, Facebook, and LinkedIn. Sharing to X (formerly Twitter) is coming soon.

Using Windows share, you can now directly share URLs to apps like WhatsApp, Gmail, Facebook, and LinkedIn. Sharing to X (formerly Twitter) is coming soon. This update affects games you install on a secondary drive. Now, they remain installed on the drive.

This update affects the Windows Backup app. It will no longer show on the user interface in regions where the app is not supported.

Other non-security changes and fixes to be found in the KB5035845 update include:

This update addresses an issue that affects Azure Virtual Desktop sessions. There are delays when you sign in.

This update addresses an issue that affects Azure Virtual Desktop virtual machines. At random, they restart. This occurs because of an access violation in lsass.exe .

. This update addresses an issue that affects Windows Hello for Business. You cannot use it to authenticate to Microsoft Entra ID on certain apps. This occurs when you use Web Access Management (WAM).

This update addresses an issue that affects Microsoft Edge. The UI is wrong for Internet Options Data Settings.

This update addresses an issue that affects the Japanese Input Method Editor (IME). It fails to work for custom desktops.

This update addresses an issue that affects Remote Desktop Web Authentication. You might not be able to connect to sovereign cloud endpoints.

As KB5035845 update is a security update, it should be automatically installed for you. It can also be manually downloaded via Windows Update or from the Microsoft Update Catalog.

Image credit: rozelt / depositphotos