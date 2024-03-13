Microsoft releases KB5035853 security update for Windows 11 fixing 0x800F0922 error and more

Windows 11 on convertible laptop

Microsoft has released a new security update for Windows 11. KB5035853 is a mandatory update which not only addresses security issues, but also introduces changes to make Windows 11 compliant with new DMA legislation in Europe.

On top of this, the update fixes the 0x800F0922 error which many people started to experience back in February. The KB5035853 update also features various other changes and additions such as the arrival of support for the USB 80Gbps standard.

Available for Windows 11 22H2 and 23H2, the KB5035853 update is being used by Microsoft to take care of the problems introduced by last month's batch of security updates. Issues with February's patch resulted in failed installations, but this has now been addressed as the company explains:

This update addresses a known issue that might affect the February 2024 security and preview updates. They might not install, and your device might stop responding at 96%. The error code is "0x800F0922". The error message is, "Something did not go as planned. No need to worry -- undoing changes. Please keep your computer on".

The release notes for this update are as follows:

  • New!  The Phone Link settings page has a new name: Mobile devices. Go to Settings > Bluetooth & devices > Mobile devices.
  • New! You can now use the Snipping Tool on your PC to edit the most recent photos and screenshots from your Android device. You will get an instant notification on your PC when your Android device captures a new photo or screenshot. To turn this on, go to Settings > Bluetooth & devices > Mobile devices. Choose Manage devices and allow your PC to access your Android device.
  • New! This update adds support for the USB 80Gbps standard. It is the next generation of USB4 that has twice the bandwidth of USB 40Gbps. To use USB 80Gbps, you must have a compatible PC and USB4 or Thunderbolt™ peripheral.
  • This update affects games you install on a secondary drive. Now, they remain installed on the drive.
  • This update addresses an issue that affects long-edge fed printers. The alignment of stapling or hole punch locations is wrong.
  • This update addresses an issue that affects the Windows Settings Home page. It randomly stops responding when you go to the page.
  • This update addresses an issue that affects networking. A device fails to make the automatic switch from cellular to Wi-Fi when it can use Wi-Fi.
  • This update addresses an issue that stops a system from going to sleep. This occurs when you connect an external device to the system.
  • This update affects the Windows Backup app. It will no longer show on the user interface in regions where the app is not supported. To learn more, see KB5032038.

The KB5035853 update should be installed automatically, but it can also be manually download via Windows Update or from the Microsoft Update Catalog.

Image credit: Dmitrii Melnikov / Dreamstime.com

