KB5035853 update is slowing down Windows 11 and causing other problems for users

It is a rare month in which Microsoft releases an update for Windows that doesn't cause problems, and March sees the company maintaining this habit. The KB5035853 update released last week was supposed to fix a number of issues, including a persistent 0x800F0922 error, but it seems to have introduced problems of its own.

The KB5035853 update is a security update so it is being automatically installed for the majority of Windows 11 users, and this means that the issues associated with it are hitting a lot of people. Among the problems users are experiencing are BSoDs, slow boot times and reduced system performance.

See also:

The support page for the KB5035853 update currently includes a section that notes "Microsoft is not currently aware of any issues with this update". But while the company is yet to acknowledge problems with the update, complaints are growing online.

As reported by Windows Latest, there are many users taking to Reddit to share their negative experiences with the update. Slow boot times and an overall reduction in system performance and stability seem fairly common, but there are also issues with computers getting stuck in a boot loop.

Bitlocker issues abound, as do BSoDs. While there are various reports that the KB5035853 update is causing a Blue Screen of Death, there are actually a range of error codes being seen by users.

With Microsoft yet to say anything about problems with the update, it might be a good idea to avoid installing it on mission-critical systems for the time being.

Image credit: vadimrysev / depositphotos