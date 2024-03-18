MAINGEAR and Phison unveil PRO AI Shodan Ubuntu Linux Workstations

MAINGEAR and Phison have announced the launch of the new MAINGEAR PRO AI workstations. These workstations are equipped with Phison's aiDAPTIV+ technology, specifically designed to make Large Language Model (LLM) development and training more accessible and affordable for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs).

The MAINGEAR PRO AI Shodan Workstations offer supercomputer-level LLM training capabilities without the hefty price tag associated with traditional AI training servers. As the complexity and demand for large-scale generative AI models continue to grow, the need for more powerful hardware has become apparent. Unfortunately, this has made model training costly and out of reach for many SMBs.

Enter aiDAPTIV+, a revolutionary technology that integrates caching SSDs into MAINGEAR PRO AI workstations. This technology optimizes the execution of AI models within the limitations of available GPU and DRAM resources. The result is a significant reduction in hardware requirements and costs, enabling MAINGEAR to provide a potent AI model training solution on a standard desktop PC footprint. For businesses looking to scale up, adding more PRO AI workstations seamlessly increases training data size and reduces training time.

Wallace Santos, founder and CEO of MAINGEAR, emphasized the importance of this innovation: "MAINGEAR's PRO AI workstations, driven by Phison aiDAPTIV+, empower users with large language model AI training prowess without excessive costs. Our dedication to crafting highly capable yet budget-friendly solutions guarantees SMBs, universities, and research facilities a competitive advantage in an industry formerly restricted by multimillion-dollar investments."

The MAINGEAR PRO AI workstations with aiDAPTIV+ technology offer several key advantages:

Affordable Price Point: LLM model training is now within reach for most SMBs.

Futureproof Technology: aiDAPTIV+ eliminates concerns over GPU and DRAM capacity limitations.

Data Control: Training at the edge allows customers to retain control and privacy compliance of their data.

Easy Upgradability: Off-the-shelf components enable seamless upgrades.

Compact Form Factor: Ideal for small office spaces, with a standard desktop tower PC design.

Quiet Operation: Noise-dampening chassis and Noctua cooling components ensure cool and quiet performance.

Michael Wu, GM & President of Phison Technology Inc., expressed his excitement about the collaboration: "Phison is thrilled to join forces with MAINGEAR to bring our aiDAPTIV+ to market. With their dedication to excellence and innovation, MAINGEAR is the ideal collaborator to provide the industry with Phison's groundbreaking AI innovation."

The MAINGEAR PRO AI workstations are available in full tower and rackmount form factors and can be custom-ordered to fit customer needs and workspace setups. They boast powerful Intel Xeon W7-3455 CPUs, up to 1TB of DDR5 memory, and up to 4x RTX 5000 Ada or 4x RTX 6000 Ada GPUs, supported by Phison aiDAPTIV+ caching SSDs and software.

You can see detailed specifications and pricing below.

Specification PRO AI: SHODAN 64 PRO AI: SHODAN 96 PRO AI: SHODAN 192 Chassis Fractal Design Define 7 XL Fractal Design Define 7 XL Fractal Design Define 7 XL GPU 2x NVIDIA RTX 5000 Ada 2x NVIDIA RTX 6000 Ada 4x NVIDIA RTX 6000 Ada CPU Intel Xeon W7-3455 Intel Xeon W7-3455 Intel Xeon W7-3455 Cooling Noctua NH-U12S DX-4677, Noctua Fan Kit Noctua NH-U12S DX-4677, Noctua Fan Kit Noctua NH-U12S DX-4677, Noctua Fan Kit Motherboard Supermicro X13SWA-TF Supermicro X13SWA-TF Supermicro X13SWA-TF Memory 512GB Kingston Server Premier RAM (8x64) 512GB Kingston Server Premier RAM (8x64) 512GB Kingston Server Premier RAM (8x64) OS Linux - Ubuntu Linux - Ubuntu Linux - Ubuntu OS Drive 2TB Gen4 M.2 NVMe SSD 2TB Gen4 M.2 NVMe SSD 2TB Gen4 M.2 NVMe SSD AI Kit Phison aiDAPTIV+ Layer Phison aiDAPTIV+ Phison aiDAPTIV+ Additional Storage 16TB Seagate Barracuda HDD 16TB Seagate IronWolf HDD 16TB Seagate IronWolf HDD Power 1600W XPG Fusion 80+ Platinum 1600W XPG Fusion 80+ Platinum 1600W XPG Fusion 80+ Platinum Warranty 2-year MAINGEAR PRO Solutions Warranty 2-year MAINGEAR PRO Solutions Warranty 2-year MAINGEAR PRO Solutions Warranty MSRP $28,000 $37,000 $60,000

MAINGEAR and Phison will showcase the new PRO AI: SHODAN 192 workstation at NVIDIA GTC 2024 in Phison's booth #1826. The MAINGEAR PRO AI workstation configurator tool is now live, allowing customers to tailor their systems to their unique requirements.