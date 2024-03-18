Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 brings enhanced on-device AI to Android devices -- should Apple be worried?

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. has officially announced the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Mobile Platform, which is primarily designed for premium Android smartphones. This latest addition to the Snapdragon 8 series is tailored to bring the most coveted capabilities to a broader range of future flagship smartphones, ensuring exceptional performance across various aspects, including generative AI, photography, and gaming.

The Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 platform is designed to deliver an array of premium features, such as support for on-device generative AI, an always-sensing ISP, hyper-realistic mobile gaming, state-of-the-art connectivity, and lossless high-definition sound. It also supports a wide range of AI models, including popular large language models (LLMs) like Baichuan-7B, Llama 2, Gemini Nano, and Zhipu ChatGLM.

Chris Patrick, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Mobile Handsets at Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., expressed enthusiasm for the new platform, stating, "With capabilities including on-device generative AI and advanced photography features, Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 is designed to enhance user experiences, fostering creativity and productivity in their daily lives." He added, "We're elated to introduce the latest addition to our premium Snapdragon 8-series, our most premium mobile offering, bringing a host of exceptional specially selected capabilities to more consumers."

The adoption of Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 is anticipated among major OEMs such as Honor, iQOO, realme, Redmi, and Xiaomi. Notably, Xiaomi is poised to introduce the first device powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3. William Lu, Partner and President of Xiaomi Corporation, remarked, "We're thrilled to collaborate with Qualcomm Technologies to introduce the first device powered by Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 – coming soon. This new mobile platform will allow us to provide our customers with a personalized premium experience, all thanks to generative AI."

As Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 brings enhanced capabilities to Android smartphones, one can't help but wonder about its impact on the competitive landscape. With features like on-device generative AI and hyper-realistic gaming, the platform sets a new benchmark for premium mobile experiences. This development raises an intriguing question: Should Apple be concerned about the potential threat to its iPhone dominance? As the first devices powered by Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 are set to hit the market, it will be interesting to see how this plays out in the ongoing battle for smartphone supremacy.

