Microsoft cites continuous innovation of Windows 11 and app compatibility improvements as it kills Test Base for Microsoft 365

Microsoft has announced that is it transitioning Test Base for Microsoft 365 to end-of-life in just a few weeks. The EOL process for the service started at the beginning of March and will be complete by the end of May.

As Test Base for Microsoft 365 is not something that everyone will have heard of, Microsoft explains that it is "a cloud-based app testing service on Azure that evaluates the compatibility of applications with new Windows releases or updates". The company has decided that it is no longer needed because so much work has been done with Windows 11 that app compatibility issues are rare.

See also:

In a post on the Windows IT Pro blog, Microsoft says: "We would like to inform you of an important update regarding our service. After careful evaluation, we have decided to end-of-life the Test Base for Microsoft 365 service. This means that the service will no longer be actively maintained and supported".

With the EOL transition having on began March 4, 2024, there will be new features or updates are being released for Test Base. Anyone currently using Text Base for Microsoft 365 will be able to continue to do so until May 31. Microsoft is encouraging users to export their data as all customer environments and data will be permanently deleted at the end of May.

Explaining the reasons for shuttering the service, Microsoft explains:

Test Base for Microsoft 365 is a cloud-based app testing service on Azure that evaluates the compatibility of applications with new Windows releases or updates. While cloud-based app testing services are an intriguing option, the continuous innovation of Windows 11 has resolved a high percentage of application compatibility issues. Additionally, with greater support from application vendors, customers have less reliance on services such as Test Base. After carefully evaluating current demands, we have decided to discontinue Test Base and refocus our investments and resources.

Microsoft concedes that there is no 1:1 replacement for Test Base but it has compiled a FAQ of useful information here.

Image credit: pio3 / depositphotos