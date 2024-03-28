Hybrid work drives demand for secure networking technologies

According to a new study, 81 percent of IT professionals say hybrid work is driving demand for technologies like SASE and zero-trust networking.

The report from Aryaka surveyed over 200 IT, security and network professionals and finds SASE and SD-WAN are no longer seen as niche solutions. 84 percent of respondents believe SASE is either 'mature' or 'somewhat mature', with an even higher number (91 percent) saying the same about SD-WAN.

A sizable majority (70 percent) of respondents say that they see value in converging SASE and SD-WAN solutions. When asked about the primary benefits of doing so 34 percent want more robust network operations and security, 24 percent want less operational burden and 19 percent want vendor consolidation.

Zero trust is also increasingly seen as essential, 64 percent of respondents consider zero trust security a crucial component of SASE for hybrid work deployments.

"Our report shows that the IT and network security landscape is undergoing a major transformation driven by the rise of hybrid work models and the ever-increasing adoption of AI and cloud-based applications and services," says Pete Harteveld, chief revenue officer at Aryaka. "Aryaka is listening to its customers and the IT industry at large to deliver innovative solutions that address businesses' most pressing needs. Our Unified SASE as a Service combines a unified single-pass architecture, global private network backbone, and security, observability and application performance capabilities into a single platform. That alone is unprecedented, but we also deliver it as a service, providing the security as well as the flexibility and affordability today's IT leaders require."

The report also highlights enterprises moving away from expensive legacy Multiprotocol Label Switching (MPLS) services, with 76 percent planning to eliminate MPLS, either in the immediate future or in the next two to three years. 10 percent of respondents have already eliminated MPLS completely.

The full Secure Network Transformation Report 2024 is available from the Aryaka site.

Image credit: mc_stockphoto.hotmail.com/depositphotos.com