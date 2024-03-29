Easter giveaway! Get a licensed copy of 'VideoProc Converter for Windows/Mac' (worth $78.90) for FREE

VideoProc Converter for Windows and Mac is an all-in-one video processing solution, enabling you to download, convert, compress, and edit any 4K/8K/HD/HDR videos and audios at full GPU-accelerated speed.

The software also lets you effortlessly record your screen or webcam -- with voiceover!

VideoProc Converter Main features:

Effortlessly convert video/audio to over 420 formats, including MP4, HEVC/H.264, AVI, MOV, MKV, MP3, WAV, AAC, and more.

to over 420 formats, including MP4, HEVC/H.264, AVI, MOV, MKV, MP3, WAV, AAC, and more. Compress large and 4K videos to your target size, such as reducing from 10GB to 1GB, to save disk space and facilitate sharing.

to your target size, such as reducing from 10GB to 1GB, to save disk space and facilitate sharing. Batch download 4K/HD videos, playlists, and audio from 1000+ sites, and seamlessly record live streams.

playlists, and audio from 1000+ sites, and seamlessly record live streams. Quickly edit videos with features like cutting, merging, cropping, rotating, snapshots, speed adjustment, subtitles, and more.

with features like cutting, merging, cropping, rotating, snapshots, speed adjustment, subtitles, and more. Record either the full screen or a selected portion with sound, and choose to include or exclude your webcam.

either the full screen or a selected portion with sound, and choose to include or exclude your webcam. Convert and backup DVDs , creating digital copies for storage and streaming on larger screens like Plex.

, creating digital copies for storage and streaming on larger screens like Plex. Utilize GPU acceleration to expedite video processing, even on older computers.

VideoProc Converter for Win/Mac from Digiarty WinXDVD usually retails for $$78.90 but BetaNews readers can get it entirely free for a limited time.

All you must do to get your copy for free is go here, enter the required details, and click the Download button.

The offer expires on April 7, so act fast.