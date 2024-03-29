Winlator 6 lets you play Windows PC games on your Android phone for free -- gains external mouse support and a magnifier

If you want to play Android games on your PC, you can use third-party emulators such as Bluestacks or NoxPlayer.

Winlator, which has just been updated to version 6, lets you do the opposite and play Windows games on your Android phone. The latest release is a major update and introduces a lot of new features, as well as fixing issues and improving performance.

Winlator is an Android app that lets you to run Windows (x86_64) games with Wine and Box86/Box64.

This is what's new in Winlator 6.0:

  • Added Magnifier
  • Added option to add Wallpaper
  • Improved UI
  • Fixed Container startup error that occurred on some devices
  • Improved XInput compatibility
  • Improved Input Controls and Cursor sensitivity
  • Added support for external mouse
  • Updated Wine, Box86/Box64, Turnip and DXVK
  • Added "Bring to Front" on Task Manager
  • Added 7-Zip on context menu
  • Removed the option to install OBB image (now it's all in one apk)
  • Performance improvements and other fixes

To use Winlator previously, you had to download the OBB file and put it into a directory on your phone, but now it’s just a case of installing the apk.

The app itself is easy to set up although you will need to own the games you want to play as it doesn't come with any. The app defaults to the Downloads folder, so just drop the games you want to play into there.

Games that are known to run well include Quake 4, Metro 2033 Redux, Dark Souls II Scholar of the First Sin, Warlords Battlecry 3, Call of Juarez Gunslinger, Deus Ex Human Revolution, Mass Effect 2, and Oblivion.

Image Credit: Rimidolove/Dreamstime.com

