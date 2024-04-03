TEAMGROUP unveils 2TB T-CREATE EXPERT S.M.A.R.T. microSDXC card

TEAMGROUP has unveiled its latest offering for the creative community -- the T-CREATE EXPERT S.M.A.R.T. microSDXC memory card, now available in a substantial 2TB capacity. It is compliant with the UHS speed class U3, video speed class V30, and application performance class A2.

When used with a compatible professional card reader, the memory card boasts impressive read and write speeds of up to 170 MB/s and 160 MB/s, respectively. These speeds are essential for seamless 4K Ultra HD and 1080p Full HD video recording, as well as continuous photo shooting.

The 2TB capacity of the T-CREATE EXPERT S.M.A.R.T. microSDXC memory card is quite noteworthy, as it allows for extended recording times. For instance, when used with a GoPro HERO 12, it can record up to 31.5 hours of video. This makes it an ideal storage solution for a wide range of applications, from sports cameras and drones to interviews, outdoor shooting, and wildlife photography.

How much will this card cost? When can you buy it? Sorry, I simply do not have answers for those questions at this time. Hopefully TEAMGROUP will share more information soon. You can eventually get it here.

