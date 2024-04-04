Google finally starts rolling out its Find My Device for Android to rival Find My from Apple

No Comments
Woman with phone and magnifying glass

Almost a year after it was first announced, Google is finally rolling out its offline Find My Device service for Android devices.

All but identical to Apple's Find My network, Google's offering not only makes it possible to track the location of Android handsets, but also includes support for third-party AirTag-style trackers. While the rollout appears to have started, for now it is only a beta; a full launch is imminent, however.

See also:

Google has not officially announced the availability of Find My Device, but it has been spotted in the latest beta version of. A software detective who specializes in unearthing secrets in Google apps, AssembleDebug, was first to make the discovery in Google Play Service beta version 24.12.14, but the fact that some people with this update installed are seeing references to Find My Device while others don’t suggests that it is still a limited beta rollout to a small subset of users.

AssembleDebug shared the news and screen shots on X:

Further screenshots have been shared by Mashaal Rahman:

Originally announced at Google I/O 2023, Find My Device works in very much the same way as the Find My network so beloved by Apple users. Last year's announcement was meant to be followed by a summer 2023 launch, but Google decided to delay thing while it worked on anti-stalking technology in conjunction with Apple.

Working Bluetooth, the Find My Device networks allows for the tracking of device even when they are not online. With Android have a significantly larger userbase than iOS, Find My Device has the potential to be a much wider-reaching -- and therefore more useful -- system than Apple's Find My network.

Image credit: serezniy / depositphotos

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Google finally starts rolling out its Find My Device for Android to rival Find My from Apple

Opera One web browser enhances AI capabilities: Adds local Large Language Models (LLMs) in developer stream

Outrageous: Microsoft to charge $61 for Windows 10 updates -- consider switching to Linux!

Security vendor consolidation or best of breed? Why you must do both

Shielding the lifelines: Protecting energy and infrastructure from cyber threats

fwupd abandons xz compression for zstd amid security concerns

Microsoft is great, but not enough for email security

Most Commented Stories

Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11 and hello to Nitrux Linux 3.4.0 'pl'

50 Comments

Microsoft Office 2024 will be available without subscription

50 Comments

Windows 12 'first look' will make you want the future OS right now

29 Comments

Microsoft releases KB5001716 update for Windows 10 to give Windows Update a new UI... and to push users towards Windows 11

16 Comments

Zorin OS 17.1 Linux distribution gets enhanced Windows app support -- you can now escape Microsoft’s stranglehold

13 Comments

Easter giveaway! Get a licensed copy of 'VideoProc Converter for Windows/Mac' (worth $78.90) for FREE

10 Comments

Europe now has a better version of iOS than the rest of the world

9 Comments

Install the KB5035942 update for Windows 11 to gain all of the Moment 5 features right now

8 Comments

© 1998-2024 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.