Microsoft uses KB5035941 update to bring new features to Windows 10

Windows 10 may be in the later stages of its life, but Microsoft has still not given up on it. With just 18 months of support left, the company has released the KB5035941 update which adds Windows Spotlight to your desktop background as well as new lockscreen widgets.

The new additions come despite Microsoft's previous assertion that nothing new would be added to Windows 10. This non-security update also includes a number of fixes and changes, such as updates for Windows Hello for Business.

The KB5035941 update is a preview update, so it is only available to those who manually seek it out. The update, which is released next Patch Tuesday, will include the things listed below, with the addition of security updates.

Anyone who does install this update now will be treated to the following new features and additions:

New! This update adds Windows Spotlight to your desktop background. This feature displays new images as your desktop wallpaper. If you want to know more about an image, click or tap the Learn More button, which takes you to Bing. To turn on this feature, go to Settings > Personalization > Background > Personalize your background . Choose Windows spotlight . ( Note This feature might not be available to all users because it will roll out gradually.)

This update adds Windows Spotlight to your desktop background. This feature displays new images as your desktop wallpaper. If you want to know more about an image, click or tap the button, which takes you to Bing. To turn on this feature, go to > > > . Choose . ( This feature might not be available to all users because it will roll out gradually.) New! This update adds more content to your lock screen. In addition to weather, sports, traffic, and finance content will appear. To turn on this feature, go to Settings > Personalization > Lockscreen . ( Note This feature might not be available to all users because it will roll out gradually.

This update adds more content to your lock screen. In addition to weather, sports, traffic, and finance content will appear. To turn on this feature, go to > > . ( This feature might not be available to all users because it will roll out gradually. New! This update affects Windows Hello for Business. IT admins can now use mobile device management (MDM) to turn off the prompt that appears when users sign in to an Entra-joined machine. To do this, they can turn on the “DisablePostLogonProvisioning” policy setting. After a user signs in, provisioning is off for Windows 10 and Windows 11 devices.

This update affects Windows Hello for Business. IT admins can now use mobile device management (MDM) to turn off the prompt that appears when users sign in to an Entra-joined machine. To do this, they can turn on the “DisablePostLogonProvisioning” policy setting. After a user signs in, provisioning is off for Windows 10 and Windows 11 devices. New! This update adds search highlights to the taskbar search box for the European Economic Area. To learn more, see Windows Search providers. (Note This feature might not be available to all users because it will roll out gradually.)

Microsoft also shares the following details of what to expect from the KB5035941 update:

This update addresses an issue that affects the touch keyboard. It does not open sometimes.

When you sign in, you might see a message that invites you to upgrade to Windows 11. This message only appears if your device is eligible for an upgrade. ( Note This feature might not be available to all users because it will roll out gradually.)

This feature might not be available to all users because it will roll out gradually.) This update supports daylight saving time (DST) changes in Palestine. To learn more, see Interim guidance for DST changes announced by Palestinian Authority for 2024, 2025.

This update supports DST changes in Kazakhstan. To learn more, see Interim guidance for Kazakhstan time zone changes 2024.

This update supports DST changes in Samoa. To learn more, see Interim guidance for Samoa DST changes 2021.

This update changes the English name of the former Republic of Turkey. The new, official name is the Republic of Türkiye.

This update addresses an issue that affects the COM+ component. Some applications that depend on it stop responding.

This update addresses an issue that stops some apps and features from being available. This occurs after you upgrade to Windows 11.

This update addresses a deadlock issue in CloudAP. It occurs when different users sign in and sign out at the same time on virtual machines.

This update addresses an issue that affects a network resource. You cannot access it from a Remote Desktop session. This occurs when you turn on the Remote Credential Guard feature and the client is Windows 11, version 22H2 or higher.

This update addresses an issue that affects Microsoft Edge. It fails to open on Surface Hub (Team OS).

This update affects the Antimalware Scan Interface (AMSI) AmsiUtil class. It helps to detect the bypass of the AMSI scan. This update also addresses some long-term issues that expose your device to threats.

class. It helps to detect the bypass of the AMSI scan. This update also addresses some long-term issues that expose your device to threats. This update addresses an issue that affects the time service. You can configure it using mobile device management (MDM) or a Group Policy Object (GPO). But the Windows Settings app does not match what you have configured.

This update addresses an issue that occurs when you use LoadImage() to loada top-down bitmap. If the bitmap has a negative height, the image does not load and the function returns NULL.

to loada top-down bitmap. If the bitmap has a negative height, the image does not load and the function returns NULL. This update addresses an issue that affects scanners. They stop responding when you connect to them using eSCL over USB.

This update makes Country and Operator Settings Asset (COSA) profiles up to date for some mobile operators.

This update addresses an issue that affects the existing AppLocker rule collection enforcement mode. It is not overwritten when rules merge with a collection that has no rules. This occurs when the enforcement mode is set to “Not Configured.”

This update addresses an issue that affects the Group Policy service. It fails after you use LGPO.exe to apply an audit policy to the system.

to apply an audit policy to the system. This update addresses a reliability issue. It affects a Virtual Remote App product when you use a custom shell to open it.

You can obtain the KB5035941 update by manually checking for optional updates or by visiting the Microsoft Update Catalog.

Image credit: Aksitaykut / Dreamstime.com