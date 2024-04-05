Best Windows apps this week

Five-hundred-and-eighty-nine in a series. Welcome to this week's overview of the best apps, games and extensions released for Windows 10 and 11 on the Microsoft Store and elsewhere in the past seven days.

Windows 10 customers may extend support by up to three years after the operating system reaches end of support in October 2025. While Microsoft has yet to announce pricing for consumers, it announced that organizations will have to pay $61 in the first year for a regular extension. The price doubles each year, reaching an incredible $427 for the three year period.

Microsoft tested a new All Apps section this week in Windows 11 test builds. The test Start Menu displays all programs as icons next to each other, similarly to how mobile devices display installed apps.

New or notably improved Windows apps

Dropbox

The official Dropbox application is now available as a Windows app. It was launched this week as a beta app to complement Dropbox Lite, a version of the app for Windows S devices.

Dropbox recommends that teams keep on using the traditional desktop app for now. The app needs to be removed before the Microsoft Store version can be installed.

Dropbox syncs a local folder with the cloud upon installation. It features a search and basic management options.

Media Player Classic HC 2.2.0

Media Player Classic is an open source "all you can play" media player for Windows. It plays everything that you throw at it, including YouTube video streams.

The latest version adds support for playing H.266/VVC video files and updates two of the used filters.

SimpleWall

SimpleWall is an open source tool to configure the Windows Filtering Platform. In other words, it allows you to change firewall related preferences from its interface.

The latest version adds dark theme support and mitigations for a bug on Windows 10 and newer devices.