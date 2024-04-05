Best Windows apps this week

No Comments

Five-hundred-and-eighty-nine in a series. Welcome to this week's overview of the best apps, games and extensions released for Windows 10 and 11 on the Microsoft Store and elsewhere in the past seven days.

Windows 10 customers may extend support by up to three years after the operating system reaches end of support in October 2025. While Microsoft has yet to announce pricing for consumers, it announced that organizations will have to pay $61 in the first year for a regular extension. The price doubles each year, reaching an incredible $427 for the three year period.

Microsoft tested a new All Apps section this week in Windows 11 test builds. The test Start Menu displays all programs as icons next to each other, similarly to how mobile devices display installed apps.

As always, if I've missed an app or game that has been released this week that you believe is particularly good, let me know in the comments below or notify me via email.

Discounts this week

The following list is a selection of the best deals. Make sure you check out the Store for all offers.

Some apps are discounted for more than one week. Only new apps and games are listed below. Check out the previous post in the series for past offers that may still be valid.

New or notably improved Windows apps

Dropbox

Dropbox

The official Dropbox application is now available as a Windows app. It was launched this week as a beta app to complement Dropbox Lite, a version of the app for Windows S devices.

Dropbox recommends that teams keep on using the traditional desktop app for now. The app needs to be removed before the Microsoft Store version can be installed.

Dropbox syncs a local folder with the cloud upon installation. It features a search and basic management options.

Media Player Classic HC 2.2.0

Media Player Classic

Media Player Classic is an open source "all you can play" media player for Windows. It plays everything that you throw at it, including YouTube video streams.

The latest version adds support for playing H.266/VVC video files and updates two of the used filters.

SimpleWall

SimpleWall is an open source tool to configure the Windows Filtering Platform. In other words, it allows you to change firewall related preferences from its interface.

The latest version adds dark theme support and mitigations for a bug on Windows 10 and newer devices.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Best Windows apps this week

Microsoft releases PowerToys v0.80.0 with new Winget-powered Desired State Configuration feature

Disney+ is following the lead of Netflix and starting to fight back against password sharing

Will the conversational web see the end of tech giants' app stores? [Q&A]

Microsoft is working on a RAM slider for Edge to help control memory usage

Microsoft is arrogantly giving Copilot greater prominence than your notifications in Windows 11

Companies turn to communities to bolster in-house test automation

Most Commented Stories

Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11 and hello to Nitrux Linux 3.4.0 'pl'

54 Comments

Microsoft Office 2024 will be available without subscription

50 Comments

Windows 12 'first look' will make you want the future OS right now

29 Comments

Microsoft releases KB5001716 update for Windows 10 to give Windows Update a new UI... and to push users towards Windows 11

16 Comments

Zorin OS 17.1 Linux distribution gets enhanced Windows app support -- you can now escape Microsoft’s stranglehold

13 Comments

Outrageous: Microsoft to charge $61 for Windows 10 updates -- consider switching to Linux!

13 Comments

Easter giveaway! Get a licensed copy of 'VideoProc Converter for Windows/Mac' (worth $78.90) for FREE

10 Comments

Europe now has a better version of iOS than the rest of the world

9 Comments

© 1998-2024 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.