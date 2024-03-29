Best Windows apps this week

Five-hundred-and-eighty-eight in a series. Welcome to this week's overview of the best apps, games and extensions released for Windows 10 and 11 on the Microsoft Store and elsewhere in the past seven days.

Microsoft released the March 2024 optional update for Windows 11 this week. It includes all the changes of the Moment Update 5, which adds more AI to Windows and also changes for European Economic Area users.

Windows 10's optional update adds new features as well. This includes the option to use Windows Spotlight for desktop backgrounds, and new widgets on the lock screen.

Microsoft confirmed this week that it will remove WordPad in Windows 11 version 24H2 and Windows Server 2025.

New or notably improved Windows apps

Google Chrome (ARM-version)

Google published the first fully optimized version of Google Chrome for Windows ARM laptops this week. Google says that the new Chrome build is "fully optimized" for Windows devices running on Snapdragon chips and that it will "make browsing the web faster and smoother".

HWiNFO

Hardware Info is an information and diagnostic software for Windows. It lists detailed information about the computer's installed devices and includes monitoring and reporting functionality.

Version 8.0 was released this week. It adds support for new devices, including NVIDIA's GeForce RTC 4070 (AD103), and a fully integrated OSD.