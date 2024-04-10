Gentoo Linux partners with Software in the Public Interest (SPI)

No Comments

Gentoo Linux has become an Associated Project of Software in the Public Interest (SPI), following a formal invitation by SPI’s Board of Directors. SPI is a non-profit corporation dedicated to supporting open source software and hardware projects by providing fiscal sponsorship services such as accepting donations, holding funds and assets, and more. Importantly, SPI holds a 501(c)(3) status in the U.S., meaning donations made to SPI and its supported projects are tax-deductible for U.S. donors.

Gentoo Linux excels as a Linux distribution but has faced challenges in maintaining its non-profit status in the U.S. The Gentoo Foundation, while a non-profit in New Mexico, is considered a for-profit entity at the federal level. Transitioning directly to a federally recognized non-profit would be complex and costly.

Additionally, finding trustees for the Gentoo Foundation to handle non-technical work has been challenging. By partnering with SPI, Gentoo can leverage SPI’s established non-profit status and experience managing similar projects, reducing the non-technical organizational burden.

The partnership with SPI brings several benefits to Gentoo Linux. Financially, donations to Gentoo through SPI are now tax-deductible in the U.S., and may qualify for tax credits in other jurisdictions. The partnership also reduces organizational complexity, administration costs, taxes, and fees for Gentoo. It opens up access to sponsorship programs exclusive to 501(c)(3) organizations. Additionally, Gentoo will see a reduction in non-technical work and organizational complexity.

Donations to Gentoo can still be made and are encouraged. Donations are now processed through SPI’s Gentoo page, where donors can find PayPal and Click&Pledge links. These donations are tax-deductible in the U.S.

The plan is to eventually transfer the Gentoo Foundation’s assets to SPI and dissolve the Foundation. Additionally, the partnership with SPI does not affect the European Gentoo e.V., which will continue to operate independently and is recognized for serving public-benefit purposes in Germany, making donations tax-deductible in the E.U.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Gentoo Linux partners with Software in the Public Interest (SPI)

Women face exclusion from cybersecurity roles

Auto industry is prime target for email attacks

Meta adds HD photo support, 100MB files and collaborative shared photo albums to Messenger

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Moment 5 and fixes scores of vulnerabilities with KB5036893 update

Why you should worry more about SaaS than generative AI [Q&A]

Microsoft brings Blizzard Entertainment games back to China

Most Commented Stories

Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11 and hello to Nitrux Linux 3.4.0 'pl'

60 Comments

Microsoft Office 2024 will be available without subscription

52 Comments

Windows 12 'first look' will make you want the future OS right now

29 Comments

Outrageous: Microsoft to charge $61 for Windows 10 updates -- consider switching to Linux!

17 Comments

Easter giveaway! Get a licensed copy of 'VideoProc Converter for Windows/Mac' (worth $78.90) for FREE

10 Comments

EndeavourOS ARM discontinued: A huge loss for the Linux community

8 Comments

Install the KB5035942 update for Windows 11 to gain all of the Moment 5 features right now

8 Comments

70 percent think misinformation could impact elections

7 Comments

© 1998-2024 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.