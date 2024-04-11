DuckDuckGo launches Privacy Pro: A 3-in-1 service that includes a VPN

DuckDuckGo, the search engine known for its commitment to user privacy, has launched a new subscription service called Privacy Pro. This service aims to provide users with a more comprehensive suite of privacy protections beyond what is available for free through the DuckDuckGo browser.

The DuckDuckGo browser, which is the centerpiece of the company’s product offering, already provides a range of free privacy protections, such as tracker blocking and email protection. Privacy Pro is designed to complement these existing features by offering additional protections, such as securing network connections with a VPN and limiting data brokers’ access to personal information.

Privacy Pro is a 3-in-1 subscription service that includes the following features:

Anonymous VPN: The service offers a Virtual Private Network (VPN) designed for speed, security, and simplicity. It allows users to secure their internet connection on up to five devices simultaneously, ensuring privacy and anonymity online. Personal Information Removal: This feature aims to protect users from identity theft and spam by finding and removing personal details, such as names and home addresses, from data broker sites that store and sell this information. Identity Theft Restoration: In the event that a user’s identity is stolen, Privacy Pro provides a dedicated advisor to assist in restoring stolen accounts, recovering financial losses, and correcting credit reports.

DuckDuckGo highlights that purchasing these services separately from other companies could cost over $30 per month. However, Privacy Pro is offered at a subscription rate of $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year. Currently, the service is available only to residents of the United States, but there are plans to expand to other regions in the future.

DuckDuckGo assures users that the Privacy Pro service adheres to its strict privacy policy. The company does not keep logs of VPN activity, stores personal details on the user’s device rather than remote servers, and uses a random ID for each subscriber to ensure anonymity. Payment information is securely handled by third-party providers such as Stripe, Google Play, or the Apple App Store.

As you can see, DuckDuckGo’s Privacy Pro subscription service is aiming to provide users with enhanced privacy protections in a convenient and cost-effective package. As online privacy concerns continue to grow, services like Privacy Pro can provide a way for users to take control of their personal information and secure their online activities.