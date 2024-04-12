Best Windows apps this week

Five-hundred-and-ninety in a series. Welcome to this week's overview of the best apps, games and extensions released for Windows 10 and 11 on the Microsoft Store and elsewhere in the past seven days.

The Moment Update 5 for Windows 11 is finally here for most users. It is included in the April 2024 cumulative security update for the operating system.

Tweaking Tools may prevent the installation of the next feature update for Windows 11. Two of them, StartAllBack and ExplorerPatcher, are on a block list at the moment.

Discounts this week

New or notably improved Windows apps

RegCool 2.0

RegCool is a third-party editor for the Windows Registry. It supports a number of nice-to-have features that the default Windows Registry editor does not support.

To list a few: add keys to the favorites, search and replace operations, multiple undo and redo, and an option to open multiple windows at the same time.

Winpilot

Winpilot is a tweaking app for Windows 10 and 11 devices. It is designed to resemble interactions with AI, but processes everything locally. Basically, it offers what many Windows users hoped Microsoft's Copilot would offer in regards to managing and controlling the Windows operating system.