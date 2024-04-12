Best Windows apps this week

No Comments

Five-hundred-and-ninety in a series. Welcome to this week's overview of the best apps, games and extensions released for Windows 10 and 11 on the Microsoft Store and elsewhere in the past seven days.

The Moment Update 5 for Windows 11 is finally here for most users. It is included in the April 2024 cumulative security update for the operating system.

Tweaking Tools may prevent the installation of the next feature update for Windows 11. Two of them, StartAllBack and ExplorerPatcher, are on a block list at the moment.

As always, if I've missed an app or game that has been released this week that you believe is particularly good, let me know in the comments below or notify me via email.

Discounts this week

The following list is a selection of the best deals. Make sure you check out the Store for all offers.

Some apps are discounted for more than one week. Only new apps and games are listed below. Check out the previous post in the series for past offers that may still be valid.

New or notably improved Windows apps

RegCool 2.0

RegCool is a third-party editor for the Windows Registry. It supports a number of nice-to-have features that the default Windows Registry editor does not support.

To list a few: add keys to the favorites, search and replace operations, multiple undo and redo, and an option to open multiple windows at the same time.

Winpilot

Winpilot is a tweaking app for Windows 10 and 11 devices. It is designed to resemble interactions with AI, but processes everything locally. Basically, it offers what many Windows users hoped Microsoft's Copilot would offer in regards to managing and controlling the Windows operating system.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Best Windows apps this week

Why the cybersecurity industry needs to re-frame the AI debate [Q&A]

Windows 11 slammed for its 'comically bad' performance even on high-end hardware

Build 2024: Microsoft plans to enhance PowerToys with new AI tools

Microsoft is up to its old tricks yet again -- Windows 10 users harassed with full-screen Windows 11 upgrade warnings

MSI unveils new AI-powered gaming desktops with 14th Gen Intel processors and NVIDIA RTX 40 series GPUs

Securing your SaaS applications: Best practices in a cloud-native era

Most Commented Stories

Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11 and hello to Nitrux Linux 3.4.0 'pl'

60 Comments

Microsoft Office 2024 will be available without subscription

52 Comments

Windows 12 'first look' will make you want the future OS right now

29 Comments

Outrageous: Microsoft to charge $61 for Windows 10 updates -- consider switching to Linux!

17 Comments

Easter giveaway! Get a licensed copy of 'VideoProc Converter for Windows/Mac' (worth $78.90) for FREE

10 Comments

EndeavourOS ARM discontinued: A huge loss for the Linux community

9 Comments

Install the KB5035942 update for Windows 11 to gain all of the Moment 5 features right now

8 Comments

70 percent think misinformation could impact elections

7 Comments

© 1998-2024 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.