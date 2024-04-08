Microsoft is actively blocking Windows 11 tweaking tools

No Comments
Colorful rainbow Microsoft building logo

Microsoft has a vision for the look of Windows 11, and it does not want users to deviate from it. This is shown by the fact that the latest version of Windows is by far the least customizable out of the box.

With many people keen to make Windows 11 look like Windows 10, there has been an explosion in the number of third-party tweaking and customization tools; this is something Microsoft is not happy about. With the release of Windows 11 version 24H2 the company is blocking a number of utilities including the popular StartAllBack and ExplorerPatcher.

See also:

This is far from the first time that Microsoft has made such a move, and the company has previously suggested that blocks are only put in place in the name of system stability. On the face of things, this seems reasonable, but questions have been raised about whether "hardblocks" exist simply to stop users from stamping their mark on Windows 11.

This time around, Microsoft has again pointed to security and stability concerns, but software developers feel that something else is afoot. In the RTM build of Windows 11 24H2, a block has been placed on not only ExplorerPatcher, but also StartAllBack.

The team behind the latter took to X to share the news:

While the blocks are undeniably annoying for both software developers and app users, they are -- for the time being, at least -- easily circumvented. Getting around the obstacles Microsoft has put in place is a simple matter of renaming executable files, but this may not always be the case.

With support for Windows 10 gradually drawing to a close, there will soon be little choice but to make the move to Windows 11. Many people who find themselves "forced" into upgrading to Windows 11 will be disappointed to find that the tools that might have helped to ease the transition have been hobbled.

In making moves like this, Microsoft is not winning itself any fans.

Image credit: Skorzewiak / depositphotos

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Spotify launches AI Playlist feature

Innovation and security: The challenges of Generative AI for enterprises

Navigating growth: How distributors empower MSPs in today's business landscape

Is your zero trust program at risk of failure? [Q&A]

Apple updates App Store policies to permit game emulators

Microsoft is actively blocking Windows 11 tweaking tools

Windows 10 updates have broken Microsoft Connected Cache for some users

Most Commented Stories

Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11 and hello to Nitrux Linux 3.4.0 'pl'

60 Comments

Microsoft Office 2024 will be available without subscription

50 Comments

Windows 12 'first look' will make you want the future OS right now

29 Comments

Outrageous: Microsoft to charge $61 for Windows 10 updates -- consider switching to Linux!

16 Comments

Easter giveaway! Get a licensed copy of 'VideoProc Converter for Windows/Mac' (worth $78.90) for FREE

10 Comments

Install the KB5035942 update for Windows 11 to gain all of the Moment 5 features right now

8 Comments

70 percent think misinformation could impact elections

7 Comments

Microsoft finally listens to feedback and improves taskbar Widgets and Explorer in Windows 11

6 Comments

© 1998-2024 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.