DaVinci Resolve 19 Public Beta now available for Windows, macOS, and Linux with new AI tools

Blackmagic Design has unveiled DaVinci Resolve 19, a massive upgrade introducing new AI-driven features and over 100 enhancements to benefit users across Windows, macOS, and Linux platforms. Available now as a public beta, this latest version brings advanced tools tailored for high-end digital film production and integrates new functionalities for better collaboration within large organizations through Blackmagic Cloud.

Grant Petty, CEO of Blackmagic Design, expressed his enthusiasm for the release, noting, “The new tools in DaVinci Resolve 19 are designed not just to enhance the creative possibilities for filmmakers but also to integrate these advancements smoothly into live production workflows.”

DaVinci Resolve 19 debuts the IntelliTrack AI for precise tracking and stabilization and the Ultra NR, an AI-based noise reduction tool, designed to improve image quality without compromising on clarity. For colorists, the new ColorSlice six vector grading system allows for intricate color adjustments, producing cinema-like tones and effects. The software also introduces a film look creator FX that emulates traditional photometric film processes, giving digital footage a classic film aesthetic.

Fairlight, the audio post-production suite in Resolve, now includes the new Fairlight AI which automatically pans audio to track video movement, enhancing the audio dynamics in any scene. Additionally, the ducker track FX and music remixer track FX provide advanced options for audio mixing, ensuring clear dialogue and well-balanced soundtracks.

For visual effects, the Fusion page has been enhanced with a new multipoly rotoscoping tool and expanded USD tools, which streamline the workflow and improve efficiency in handling complex projects. The cut page features innovative live broadcast tools like replay, playout, and multi-camera editing capabilities, making it ideal for live events.

The integration with Blackmagic Cloud is a standout feature, allowing larger organizations to manage projects more efficiently. The new Organizations app helps businesses streamline project sharing, license management, and storage access, offering a more cohesive workflow environment.

DaVinci Resolve 19 will be demonstrated at the Blackmagic Design NAB 2024 booth #SL5005, providing attendees a firsthand look at its comprehensive capabilities. For those interested, the public beta is now available for download directly from the Blackmagic Design website here.

