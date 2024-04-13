Transcend unveils trio of PCIe 4.0 M.2 SSDs

Transcend has introduced a new lineup of PCIe 4.0 M.2 SSDs, designed to meet the requirements of various industries including AIoT, edge computing, and smart retail. The new models -- MTE760T, MTE480T, and MTE380T -- offer impressive speed, durability, and security.

All three SSD models feature the latest 112-layer 3D NAND technology and utilize the PCIe 4x4 interface, pushing data transfer speeds up to 5,000MB/s. These SSDs are not just fast; they are also equipped with features like LDPC ECC, Power Shield, and Dynamic Thermal Throttling to ensure top-notch stability and reliability across different use cases.

Understanding the need for robust performance in harsh environments, Transcend has designed these SSDs with anti-sulfur resistors and Corner Bond technology. These features make the drives resilient against chemical pollution, external vibrations, and extreme temperatures. The units are protected by PCBs with 30 µ” gold fingers for better signal transmission and durability, capable of operating in temperatures ranging from -20°C to 85°C, depending on the model.

Security is very important for storage devices, and Transcend’s new SSDs address this with compliance to TCG Opal 2.0 and IEEE 1667 standards, along with AES 256-bit hardware-based encryption. The integration of these technologies ensures that sensitive data remains protected under stringent security measures. Additionally, the TCG Opal Toolbox allows for comprehensive management of security settings, providing users with greater control over their data.

Each of the new SSD models comes with a three-year limited warranty, ensuring reliability and customer satisfaction. They will soon be available for purchase here.

