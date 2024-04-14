Lakka 5.0 retro gaming Linux-based operating system now available with updated LibreELEC and RetroArch

Lakka has announced the release of version 5.0, which includes a series of enhancements designed to improve the retro gaming experience. This new version of the Linux-based operating system is built on the robust LibreELEC 11.0 and introduces a significant update to RetroArch, now at version 1.17.0, which offers a smoother and more versatile gaming interface.

The update brings numerous core updates and additions, enhancing stability and functionality across the platform. Notable new cores include dirksimple for playing Dragon’s Lair, dosbox-core for experiencing classic DOS games, and ep128emu, which emulates several classic computers like the Enterprise 64/128 and Amstrad CPC.

Additional cores such as geolith for Neo Geo systems, jaxe for CHIP-8 platforms, and numero for the TI-83 calculator broaden the scope of gaming and simulation capabilities. Other additions include thepowdertoy, a physics simulation game, vice_xpet for Commodore PET, vircon32 inspired by 16/32-bit systems, and vitaquake2 for playing Quake II.

With an upgrade to Mesa 24.0.4, Lakka’s graphical capabilities have been significantly improved, supporting a richer visual experience. The platform’s Linux kernel has also been updated to versions tailored for different hardware, enhancing compatibility and performance.

The expansion of hardware support includes new images for devices such as the Raspberry Pi 5 and Raspberry Pi Zero 2 housed in Retroflag GPI Case 2W, as well as support for various Single Board Computers across Allwinner, Amlogic, and Rockchip SOCs. Additionally, the release introduces Retrorama, a new theme and dynamic wallpaper for the XMB interface, providing a refreshed look.

This latest update from Lakka caters to both new and experienced retro gamers, offering a diverse and improved platform for gaming nostalgia. You can download the operating system here now.