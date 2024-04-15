AlmaLinux 9.4 Beta 'Seafoam Ocelot' now available

No Comments

The AlmaLinux OS Foundation has officially released the beta version of AlmaLinux 9.4, codenamed “Seafoam Ocelot,” available for various hardware architectures including Intel/AMD (x86_64), ARM64 (aarch64), IBM PowerPC (ppc64le), and IBM Z (s390x). Enthusiasts and developers can access the beta ISOs here.

As with any beta software, the Foundation advises against using this release in production environments. It is essential to follow this guidance, especially when considering upgrades from previous versions, as beta versions can lead to unexpected issues that could disrupt operational systems.

AlmaLinux 9.4 Beta introduces several security enhancements and data protection features to bolster machine security. Notable updates include improvements to the web-console and system roles that facilitate automation and promote consistency across complex IT environments. These updates aim to increase system availability and reliability, simplify recovery operations, and enhance virtual machine snapshot capabilities, particularly beneficial in hybrid cloud environments.

The release also introduces new system roles for managing logical volume manager (LVM) snapshots, enhancing data backup and recovery processes. Continued improvements focus on performance, scalability, and reliability, aiding developers in efficiently building and managing applications.

In a notable differentiation, AlmaLinux 9.4 extends support to older hardware that was previously unsupported in upstream releases. This includes modifications to device drivers to re-add PCI IDs for various hardware such as Dell PERC RAID controllers, HP Smart Array Controller, and Broadcom MegaRAID SAS, among others. This move responds to community feedback requesting support for updated operating systems on older hardware platforms.

Users are encouraged to participate in testing, report bugs through the AlmaLinux Bug Tracker, and engage in discussions via the AlmaLinux Community Chat, Reddit, or other forums. The production release of AlmaLinux 9.4 is expected to follow shortly after the release of RHEL 9.4, anticipated in mid-May.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

AlmaLinux 9.4 Beta 'Seafoam Ocelot' now available

Samsung launches DU9000 98-inch Crystal UHD TV

How AI is having an impact on software testing [Q&A]

More people can now upgrade to Windows 11 after Microsoft lifts Intel Smart Sound Technology compatibility block

Lakka 5.0 retro gaming Linux-based operating system now available with updated LibreELEC and RetroArch

Winning the race against the threat of emerging vulnerabilities

Cloud computing -- The first step to an effective data modernization strategy

Most Commented Stories

Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11 and hello to Nitrux Linux 3.4.0 'pl'

60 Comments

Microsoft Office 2024 will be available without subscription

52 Comments

Outrageous: Microsoft to charge $61 for Windows 10 updates -- consider switching to Linux!

17 Comments

Microsoft is up to its old tricks yet again -- Windows 10 users harassed with full-screen Windows 11 upgrade warnings

16 Comments

Windows 11 slammed for its 'comically bad' performance even on high-end hardware

15 Comments

Microsoft 'improves' Windows 11 by bringing ads to the Start menu in the US

11 Comments

Easter giveaway! Get a licensed copy of 'VideoProc Converter for Windows/Mac' (worth $78.90) for FREE

10 Comments

EndeavourOS ARM discontinued: A huge loss for the Linux community

9 Comments

© 1998-2024 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.