AMD Ryzen PRO processors will boost Windows 11 business PCs with cutting-edge AI and security features

Nvidia may be the AI-focused darling of the technology world nowadays, but that doesn’t mean we should forget about good ol’ AMD. In fact, today, AMD announced the launch of its latest Ryzen PRO 8040 and 8000 Series processors designed for commercial mobile and desktop AI PCs.

The Ryzen PRO 8040 Series, specifically designed for business laptops and mobile workstations, introduces the most advanced x86 processors in AMD’s lineup. These processors are built using the innovative 4nm technology and “Zen 4” architecture, which delivers up to 30% increased performance in demanding applications. The series also features models with integrated AMD RDNA 3 graphics, pushing the limits with up to 72% faster performance and significantly reduced power consumption during video conferencing compared to competitors.

Among the standout models is the AMD Ryzen 9 PRO 8945HS, which offers eight cores and 16 threads, making it ideal for intensive technical computing, content creation, and high-end graphics tasks.

AMD’s announcement also includes the Ryzen PRO 8000 Series, the company’s first AI-enabled desktop processors tailored for business users. These processors provide a robust foundation for immersive AI experiences and enhanced productivity, thanks to their up to eight high-performance cores and leading-edge 4nm process. The AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 8700G leads this series, showcasing superior performance with significantly lower power usage compared to its peers.

With Ryzen AI integrated into select models, AMD enhances its leadership in AI PC technology. These processors leverage a dedicated on-chip neural processing unit (NPU) to deliver exceptional AI processing power, which is pivotal for AI-enabled collaboration, analytics, and content creation.

AMD PRO technologies further bolster this lineup with enterprise-grade manageability, robust multi-layered security directly embedded in the hardware, and comprehensive cloud-based tools like Windows Autopilot for streamlined deployment. These features ensure that AMD-powered PCs meet modern security requirements while offering chip-to-cloud protection against sophisticated cyber threats.

OEM partners such as HP and Lenovo are set to enhance their portfolios with the new Ryzen PRO processors starting Q2, 2024. These partnerships will extend AMD’s AI capabilities across a broader range of PCs, enhancing both performance and security in business environments.

HP, for instance, unveiled a variety of Ryzen PRO-powered desktops, workstations, and laptops at this year’s HP Amplify Partner Conference, aiming to meet the growing demands for AI-ready computing solutions. Lenovo also expanded its offerings with new ThinkCentre desktops equipped with Ryzen PRO 8000 Series processors, targeting enhanced AI integration and performance for business users.

James Howell, general manager of Windows at Microsoft explains, “We are continuing to build on the momentum of AI PC adoption delivering more use cases and features designed to help the modern professional increase productivity. We are working hand in hand with AMD to further deliver optimized performance and security features on AMD Ryzen-powered Windows 11 desktops and mobile systems.”

As AMD advances its AI-enabled business computing technologies, the new Ryzen PRO processors are likely to enhance performance and security. Supported by major OEM partners like HP and Lenovo, these processors are designed to improve productivity and simplify IT management for businesses globally.