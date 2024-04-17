Get 'Windows Server 2022 & PowerShell All-in-One For Dummies' (worth $30) for FREE

Looking for a little help installing, configuring, securing, or running a network running Windows Server 2022? Windows Server 2022 & PowerShell All-in-One For Dummies delivers a thorough guide to network administration in a single, convenient book.

Whether you need to start from scratch and install a new server or want to jump right into a more advanced topic like managing security or working in Windows PowerShell, you'll find what you need right here.

In this 8-books-in-1 compilation, you'll:

  • Learn what you need to install and set up a brand-new Windows server installation
  • Configure your Windows Server and customize its settings based on your needs and preferences
  • Discover how to install, configure, and work with Containers

The perfect book for server and system admins looking for a quick reference on Windows Server operation, this book is also a great resource for networking newcomers learning their way around the server software they'll encounter daily.

Windows Server 2022 & PowerShell All-in-One For Dummies, from Wiley, usually retails for $30 but BetaNews readers can get it entirely free for a limited time.

All you must do to get your copy for free is go here, enter the required details, and click the Download button.

The offer expires on April 30, so act fast.

