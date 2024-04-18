TEAMGROUP unveils MP44Q M.2 PCIe 4.0 SSD

No Comments

TEAMGROUP has unveiled its latest product, the MP44Q M.2 PCIe 4.0 Solid State Drive. This new SSD offers impressive capabilities, primarily due to its use of the latest 3D QLC NAND technology which allows for storage capacities of up to 4TB. This considerable capacity is complemented by the PCIe Gen4 x4 interface which propels the SSD to achieve maximum sequential read and write speeds of up to 7,400 MB/s and 6,500 MB/s, respectively.

In addition to its performance features, the MP44Q SSD includes a unique heat management technology. It is equipped with TEAMGROUP’s patented graphene heat dissipation sticker, which is less than 1 mm thick. This helps avoid mechanical interference during installation and, when used in conjunction with the motherboard’s native heat sink, effectively manages the heat generated during operation.

TEAMGROUP is also committed to environmental sustainability. The packaging of the MP44Q SSD is made from recyclable materials and complies with RoHS, REACH, and other environmental standards.

The product is backed by a comprehensive 5-year warranty. The MP44Q M.2 PCIe 4.0 SSD is set to hit Amazon here in early May. Pricing is not yet known.

Please note: Some of the above links may be affiliate links, meaning we, or our writers, may receive payment if you purchase one of these items (or other items) after clicking on them.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

TEAMGROUP unveils MP44Q M.2 PCIe 4.0 SSD

Cyberwarfare incidents reported by almost half of UK firms

Ransomware, meet DRaaS: The future of disaster mitigation

Get 'Modern DevOps Practices -- Second Edition' (worth $39.99) for FREE

Number of ransomware victims up 20 percent in first quarter of 2024

Low-code tools boost developer productivity

Cisco warns of serious CLI command injection vulnerability in its Integrated Management Controller

Most Commented Stories

Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11 and hello to Nitrux Linux 3.4.0 'pl'

60 Comments

Windows 11 slammed for its 'comically bad' performance even on high-end hardware

18 Comments

Outrageous: Microsoft to charge $61 for Windows 10 updates -- consider switching to Linux!

17 Comments

Microsoft 'improves' Windows 11 by bringing ads to the Start menu in the US

16 Comments

Microsoft is up to its old tricks yet again -- Windows 10 users harassed with full-screen Windows 11 upgrade warnings

16 Comments

Easter giveaway! Get a licensed copy of 'VideoProc Converter for Windows/Mac' (worth $78.90) for FREE

10 Comments

EndeavourOS ARM discontinued: A huge loss for the Linux community

9 Comments

Install the KB5035942 update for Windows 11 to gain all of the Moment 5 features right now

8 Comments

© 1998-2024 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.