TEAMGROUP unveils MP44Q M.2 PCIe 4.0 SSD

TEAMGROUP has unveiled its latest product, the MP44Q M.2 PCIe 4.0 Solid State Drive. This new SSD offers impressive capabilities, primarily due to its use of the latest 3D QLC NAND technology which allows for storage capacities of up to 4TB. This considerable capacity is complemented by the PCIe Gen4 x4 interface which propels the SSD to achieve maximum sequential read and write speeds of up to 7,400 MB/s and 6,500 MB/s, respectively.

In addition to its performance features, the MP44Q SSD includes a unique heat management technology. It is equipped with TEAMGROUP’s patented graphene heat dissipation sticker, which is less than 1 mm thick. This helps avoid mechanical interference during installation and, when used in conjunction with the motherboard’s native heat sink, effectively manages the heat generated during operation.

TEAMGROUP is also committed to environmental sustainability. The packaging of the MP44Q SSD is made from recyclable materials and complies with RoHS, REACH, and other environmental standards.

The product is backed by a comprehensive 5-year warranty. The MP44Q M.2 PCIe 4.0 SSD is set to hit Amazon here in early May. Pricing is not yet known.

