Best Windows apps this week

Five-hundred-and-ninety-one in a series. Welcome to this week's overview of the best apps, games and extensions released for Windows 10 and 11 on the Microsoft Store and elsewhere in the past seven days.

Microsoft claims that it has improved the performance of the Microsoft Store significantly. Product pages, for instance, load 40% faster now than before, according to Microsoft.

As always, if I've missed an app or game that has been released this week that you believe is particularly good, let me know in the comments below or notify me via email.

Discounts this week

The following list is a selection of the best deals. Make sure you check out the Store for all offers.

Some apps are discounted for more than one week. Only new apps and games are listed below. Check out the previous post in the series for past offers that may still be valid.

New or notably improved Windows apps

Edison Mail

Edison Mail client is a universal email client for Windows. It supports major providers as well as direct mailbox connections.

The email client features a unified inbox, which shows emails from all accounts in one inbox, but also separate views. Other features include unsubscribe, read receipt blocking, and custom actions support.

WinToys

WinToys is a system configuration tool, tweaker, and optimizer. It offers an impressive range of options: from uninstalling any Windows app or program over controlling Windows privacy settings from a central location to running repair tools from its interface.