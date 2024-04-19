How writing zip support for Windows almost cost its creator his job at Microsoft

No Comments

These days, we take Windows' built-in zip support for granted, even if we prefer to use an alternative tool like 7-Zip. The story of how Microsoft added zip functionality to its operating system is an interesting one, and the guy responsible for it reveals how its creation nearly got him fired from his job at the tech giant.

Dave Plummer is a retired operating system engineer for Microsoft who worked on MS-DOS and Windows 95, among other things. He wrote the zip file support for Microsoft’s Windows 95 Plus pack, a feature which became an integral part of Windows 98 onwards and which, in his own words, "hasn’t really changed all that much in the 30 years since."

A few months after Dave started working for Microsoft in 1993, he created a tool called Visual Zip for Windows, which he coded at home and sold in a side hustle. Even though he'd got permission to do this, someone on the Windows 95 shell team took exception to his program and tried to get him fired over it.

Fortunately -- spoiler alert -- Dave’s job was ultimately saved, and things worked out just fine, but it was touch and go for a while.

Dave tells the whole amusing story in a new video on his Dave’s Garage channel which you can watch below.

Image Credit: Dgmata/Dreamstime.com

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

How writing zip support for Windows almost cost its creator his job at Microsoft

Apple AirPlay comes to IHG Hotels and Resorts

Millennials are key targets for phishing

Get 'Applied Machine Learning and AI for Engineers' (worth $67.99) for FREE

Best Windows apps this week

The dynamics of modern Windows device management [Q&A]

Netflix says it will no longer share details of subscriber numbers

Most Commented Stories

Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11 and hello to Nitrux Linux 3.4.0 'pl'

61 Comments

Windows 11 slammed for its 'comically bad' performance even on high-end hardware

18 Comments

Outrageous: Microsoft to charge $61 for Windows 10 updates -- consider switching to Linux!

17 Comments

Microsoft 'improves' Windows 11 by bringing ads to the Start menu in the US

16 Comments

Microsoft is up to its old tricks yet again -- Windows 10 users harassed with full-screen Windows 11 upgrade warnings

16 Comments

The stunning Windows 13 -- yes, 13! -- is the Microsoft operating system we want

12 Comments

Easter giveaway! Get a licensed copy of 'VideoProc Converter for Windows/Mac' (worth $78.90) for FREE

10 Comments

EndeavourOS ARM discontinued: A huge loss for the Linux community

9 Comments

© 1998-2024 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.