Proton Mail launches Dark Web Monitoring to alert users to leaks

security alert

One of the most common forms of cyberattack is credential stuffing, using exposed details on different sites to exploit the fact that people frequently reuse passwords.

Proton Mail is introducing a new Dark Web Monitoring feature that will alert customers if their credentials are exposed on the dark web, where stolen emails and credentials get bought and sold.

The feature, built into Proton Mail for paying users, complements Proton Mail's battle tested encryption by warning users if there has been a breach of a third-party service where they might have used their Proton Mail email address to register.

Whenever Proton detects the user's email is involved in a leak, it will trigger alerts in the Proton Mail Security Center on web and desktop. More notification mechanisms (email and in-app) will be added soon. The alerts will also let people know the source of the leak, for example which online service they used was hacked.

Dark Web Monitoring provides a few benefits that can directly minimize the impact of a third-party data breach. Users will receive alerts, allowing them to take immediate action to secure their accounts and mitigate potential damage. By promptly notifying users of compromised credentials, Proton can help prevent financial losses resulting from identity theft and fraud.

Eamonn Maguire, head of anti-abuse and account security at Proton, says, "The dark web is rife with leaked information, data, and credential dumps, all of which are commonly traded, and pose significant risks to users, from identity fraud, to account takeovers, and reputation damage. While data breaches of third-party sites leading to the leak of personal information (such as your email address) can never be entirely avoided, automated early warning can help users stay vigilant and mitigate worse side effects such as identity theft."

You can find out more about the new feature on the Proton blog.

Photo Credit:Sergey Nivens/Shutterstock

