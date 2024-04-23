Get 'Coding with AI For Dummies' (worth $18) for FREE

No Comments

Coding with AI For Dummies introduces you to the many ways that artificial intelligence can make your life as a coder easier. Even if you’re brand new to using AI, this book will show you around the new tools that can produce, examine, and fix code for you.

With AI, you can automate processes like code documentation, debugging, updating, and optimization. The time saved thanks to AI lets you focus on the core development tasks that make you even more valuable.

Learn the secrets behind coding assistant platforms and get step-by-step instructions on how to implement them to make coding a smoother process.

Thanks to AI and this Dummies guide, you’ll be coding faster and better in no time.

  • Discover all the core coding tasks boosted by artificial intelligence
  • Meet the top AI coding assistance platforms currently on the market
  • Learn how to generate documentation with AI and use AI to keep your code up to date
  • Use predictive tools to help speed up the coding process and eliminate bugs

This is a great Dummies guide for new and experienced programmers alike. Get started with AI coding and expand your programming toolkit with Coding with AI For Dummies.

Coding with AI For Dummies, from Wiley, usually retails for $18 but BetaNews readers can get it entirely free for a limited time.

All you must do to get your copy for free is go here, enter the required details, and click the Download button.

The offer expires on May 7, so act fast.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Workforces need the skills to defend against AI-enabled threats

Overcoming real-time data integration challenges to optimize for surgical capacity and better care

From Windows XP to Windows 10 -- How Microsoft's end-of-life nag screens have changed

Pour one out for the Linux homies: Fedora 40 released

Phishing attacks up 60 percent driven by AI

Samsung begins mass production of 1Tb 9th-Gen V-NAND

Get 'Coding with AI For Dummies' (worth $18) for FREE

Most Commented Stories

Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11 and hello to Nitrux Linux 3.4.0 'pl'

62 Comments

The stunning Windows 13 -- yes, 13! -- is the Microsoft operating system we want

20 Comments

Windows 11 slammed for its 'comically bad' performance even on high-end hardware

18 Comments

Microsoft is up to its old tricks yet again -- Windows 10 users harassed with full-screen Windows 11 upgrade warnings

17 Comments

Outrageous: Microsoft to charge $61 for Windows 10 updates -- consider switching to Linux!

17 Comments

Microsoft 'improves' Windows 11 by bringing ads to the Start menu in the US

16 Comments

Microsoft releases preview version of Office 2024 for Windows and macOS -- download it now!

12 Comments

Easter giveaway! Get a licensed copy of 'VideoProc Converter for Windows/Mac' (worth $78.90) for FREE

10 Comments

© 1998-2024 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.