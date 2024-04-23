Get 'Coding with AI For Dummies' (worth $18) for FREE

Coding with AI For Dummies introduces you to the many ways that artificial intelligence can make your life as a coder easier. Even if you’re brand new to using AI, this book will show you around the new tools that can produce, examine, and fix code for you.

With AI, you can automate processes like code documentation, debugging, updating, and optimization. The time saved thanks to AI lets you focus on the core development tasks that make you even more valuable.

Learn the secrets behind coding assistant platforms and get step-by-step instructions on how to implement them to make coding a smoother process.

Thanks to AI and this Dummies guide, you’ll be coding faster and better in no time.

Discover all the core coding tasks boosted by artificial intelligence

Meet the top AI coding assistance platforms currently on the market

Learn how to generate documentation with AI and use AI to keep your code up to date

Use predictive tools to help speed up the coding process and eliminate bugs

This is a great Dummies guide for new and experienced programmers alike. Get started with AI coding and expand your programming toolkit with Coding with AI For Dummies.

Coding with AI For Dummies, from Wiley, usually retails for $18 but BetaNews readers can get it entirely free for a limited time.

All you must do to get your copy for free is go here, enter the required details, and click the Download button.

The offer expires on May 7, so act fast.