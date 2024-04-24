TCL 50 XL 5G Android smartphone hits Metro by T-Mobile: Big features, small price

TCL Mobile is set to make waves in the budget smartphone market with the launch of the TCL 50 XL 5G, available starting tomorrow (4/25/2024) at Metro by T-Mobile. As the inaugural device in the highly anticipated 50 Series, the TCL 50 XL 5G aims to bring high-end technology within reach of more consumers with its attractive price tag of just $159.

The TCL 50 XL 5G boasts a large 6.78-inch FHD+ display complemented by a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, ensuring vivid visuals and fluid motion for an immersive viewing experience. This smartphone is not just about the display; it also features dual speakers enhanced with DTS sound technology, offering a superior audio experience for both headphone users and open-air listening.

The phone's large battery life supports extensive use, making it a suitable companion for users who consume and create content without the worry of frequent recharges. Additionally, the TCL 50 XL 5G includes a powerful 50MP triple camera array, catering to content creators looking for a capable yet affordable device to capture high-quality photos and videos.

The combination of advanced features at a low cost highlights TCL's commitment to accessibility, ensuring that more users can enjoy the benefits of 5G connectivity and multimedia capabilities without breaking the bank. The TCL 50 XL 5G stands out as a multimedia powerhouse, promising to deliver performance and value in one package.

