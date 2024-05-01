Get 'Microsoft Excel Dashboards & Reports For Dummies, 4th Edition' (worth $24) for FREE

Beneath the seemingly endless rows and columns of cells, the latest version of Microsoft Excel boasts an astonishing variety of features and capabilities. But how do you go about tapping into some of that power without spending all of your days becoming a spreadsheet guru?

It’s easy. You grab a copy of the newest edition of Microsoft Excel Dashboards & Reports For Dummies and get ready to blow the pants off your next presentation audience!

With this book, you’ll learn how to transform those rows and columns of data into dynamic reports, dashboards, and visualizations. You’ll draw powerful new insights from your company’s numbers to share with your colleagues -- and seem like the smartest person in the room while you’re doing it.

Excel Dashboards & Reports For Dummies offers:

Complete coverage of the latest version of Microsoft Excel provided in the Microsoft 365 subscription

Strategies to automate your reporting so you don’t have to manually crunch the numbers every week, month, quarter, or year

Ways to get new perspectives on old data, visualizing it so you can find solutions no one else has seen before

If you’re ready to make your company’s numbers and spreadsheets dance, it’s time to get the book that’ll have them moving to your tune in no time. Get Excel Dashboards & Reports For Dummies today.

Excel Dashboards & Reports For Dummies from Wiley, usually retails for $24 but BetaNews readers can get it entirely free for a limited time.

All you must do to get your copy for free is go here, enter the required details, and click the Download button.

The offer expires on May 14, so act fast.