Microsoft may have broken your VPN with Windows updates

If your VPN has stopped working in Windows 10 or Windows 11, you can take some comfort in the fact that you're not alone. The April update for the operating system, or the preview version, is causing VPN connection failures.

It is not clear quite how widespread the problem is, nor just how many VPN tools are affected. However, Microsoft is aware of the issue but is offering little in the way of help at the moment.

The company lists the breaking of VPNs as a known issue in the release notes for the recent update. In the notes for KB5036893, for example,  Microsoft  describes the problem saying: "Windows devices might face VPN connection failures after installing the update dated April 9, 2024, or later".

But if you were hoping for help, you’re going to be disappointed. Microsoft goes on to offer the following advice for a "workaround":

Home PC: If you need support with your personal or family account, use the Get help app in Windows.

Enterprise devices: Request help for your organization through Support for business.

We are working on a resolution and will provide an update in an upcoming release.

For anyone reliant on a VPN which has been affected, a better option would be to uninstall the problematic updates. And if you're yet to install them, avoid them for now.

