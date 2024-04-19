Microsoft releases preview version of Office 2024 for Windows and macOS -- download it now!

Having just issued a reminder to users of the non-subscription Office 2016 and 2019 about the impending end of support, Microsoft has now released the first preview of Office LTSC 2024.

There are advantages and disadvantages to using the long-term serving channel edition of Office, not least of which is that it is available for a one-time payment. While users miss out on some of the features of Microsoft 365 and the suite receives far fewer updates, this version remains a great option for businesses and organizations who want to avoid the disruption of unwanted changes from more frequent updates. Here's how to get hold of the Microsoft Office 2024 preview right now.

Microsoft Office LTSC 2024 is available for both Windows and macOS, and when it receives a full release later in the year, it will be supported for five years. While Microsoft would much prefer every Office user to be paying a monthly or annual subscription, the company recognizes the need to offer a non-subscription option. It says that "Office LTSC 2024 will be a valuable upgrade for customers who need to keep their Office apps on-premises".

Opting for the LTSC edition of Office means missing out on features powered by Copilot, but AI tools are simply not of interest to everyone.

In launching this latest preview program, Microsoft has made numerous products available:

Microsoft Office LTSC Professional Plus 2024 (includes Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, OneNote, and Access)

Microsoft Office LTSC Standard for Mac 2024 (includes Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, and OneNote)

Microsoft Project Professional 2024

Microsoft Visio Professional 2024

Microsoft has provided details about how to install and activate the previews of Office LTSC, Project, and Visio on a Windows device here. There are instructions about installing and activating the Office LTSC for Mac Preview here.

Image credit: andron19821982 / depositphotos